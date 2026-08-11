Cristiano Ronaldo weds Georgina Rodriguez in private ceremony after decade-long romance

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has married his longtime partner, Georgina Rodriguez, in a private civil ceremony in Portugal, nearly a decade after their relationship began.

Cristiano Ronaldo has married longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez in a private ceremony in Portugal.

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Ronaldo confirmed the marriage with a photo of their wedding rings and the caption “C❤️G”.

Ronaldo and Georgina met in 2016 and built a family together after nearly a decade of dating.

Ronaldo, confirmed the marriage on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, with a simple Instagram post showing him and Georgina displaying their wedding rings.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner captioned the photograph with “C❤️G”, marking the couple’s transition from longtime partners to husband and wife.

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The intimate ceremony reportedly took place in Cascais, Portugal, with their five children present for the occasion.

The marriage comes after years of speculation about when the couple would finally make their relationship official.

Ronaldo and Georgina first met in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Georgina worked as a sales assistant while Ronaldo was playing for Real Madrid. Their relationship became public in January 2017 when they appeared together at the FIFA Best Football Awards.

Their relationship quickly grew beyond romance as Georgina became part of Ronaldo’s family. Ronaldo and Georgina welcomed their first child together, daughter Alana Martina, in November 2017.

In 2022, the couple welcomed another set of twins, Bella Esmeralda and Ángel.

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