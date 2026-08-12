Advertisement

WATCH: ₦500 zoo tour leaves family face-to-face with cement lions and crocodiles in Yola

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 08:55 - 12 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
₦500 zoo tour leaves family staring at cement lions and crocodiles in yola.
A family paid ₦500 each to visit a zoo in Yola, Adamawa, but found cement crocodiles and lions instead of live animals.
Advertisement

  • A family paid ₦500 each to visit a zoo in Yola, Adamawa State.

Advertisement

  • They were surprised to find cement crocodile and lion statues instead of live animals.

  • The viral visit has sparked jokes and questions about low zoo fees, poor maintenance and Nigeria’s struggling zoo industry.

A family’s visit to a zoo in Yola, Adamawa State, has sparked laughter and debate online after they appeared to discover that some of the animals behind the fences were made of cement.

The family reportedly paid ₦500 per person to enter the zoo, expecting the usual experience of seeing live animals. Instead, a video from their visit showed painted animal statues, including a crocodile and a lion, sitting inside seemingly empty enclosures.

Advertisement

In the clip, a woman and child approach what initially appears to be a crocodile enclosure.

“The first thing that welcomed us is this crocodile,” the person recording the video says.

For a moment, the family appears to think they are looking at a real animal, until reality hit them right in the face. 

The crocodile, however, is made of cement.

Advertisement
Screenshots from the viral video where a family paid ₦500 to visit the zoo in Yola, Adamawa State, only to find cement statues of a crocodile and lion instead of real animals.
Screenshots from the viral video where a family paid ₦500 to visit the zoo in Yola, Adamawa State, only to find cement statues of a crocodile and lion instead of real animals.

The camera then moves towards another enclosure, where a painted lion statue is waiting. “Hello, lion,” the person says before adding, “Yola, why now?”

The experience becomes even more amusing when the narrator questions the cost of the visit.

“₦500 to build this. In this economy.”

Many Nigerians found the situation hilarious, particularly the moment the family realised that the seemingly impressive crocodile was actually a cement sculpture.

Advertisement

Behind the laughter, however, lies a bigger issue. 

For a facility advertised as a zoo, visitors reasonably expect to see living animals. Statues and decorative structures can certainly be part of a zoo, but they cannot replace the actual wildlife experience.

READ ALSO: OAU to immortalise staff killed by lion in university zoo

And that raises an uncomfortable question: what exactly can ₦500 realistically provide in today's Nigeria?

At first glance, ₦500 might seem like an affordable admission fee, especially for families looking for a cheap day out. But maintaining a functioning zoo is far more expensive than simply opening its gates.

Advertisement
Live male lions resting inside a wire-mesh zoo enclosure.
Live male lions resting inside a wire-mesh zoo enclosure.

Live animals require food, veterinary care, secure enclosures, trained handlers, cleaning, water, security and regular maintenance. 

READ ALSO: Just like Daniel, this Nigerian prophet entered a lion’s den—See what happened next

Even basic operational costs can quickly run into hundreds of thousands or millions of naira.

So, while visitors may understandably feel disappointed after paying to see animals and finding statues instead, there is also a bigger problem that should not be ignored.

Advertisement

That is, ₦500 is not enough to run a zoo.

A live lioness stretching out on the dirt floor next to a short concrete tree stump inside a wire mesh cage.
A live lioness stretching out on the dirt floor next to a short concrete tree stump inside a wire mesh cage.

A ₦500 admission fee is hardly a sustainable business model for a modern zoo, particularly if the facility is expected to properly feed, treat and house live animals.

But low funding cannot become an excuse for allowing zoos to deteriorate into poorly maintained attractions where visitors are left wondering whether they have paid to see wildlife or concrete sculptures.

READ NEXT: Meet Jonathan: The 194-year-old tortoise who is the oldest living land animal

Advertisement

If a zoo cannot afford to maintain live animals, it should be transparent about what visitors will find inside. 

And if public authorities own or oversee such facilities, there should be proper funding, monitoring and standards to ensure that they remain genuine centres for wildlife conservation and education rather than neglected tourist sites.

After all, a zoo is supposed to do more than entertain.

It should help people understand wildlife, encourage conservation and give children an opportunity to see animals they may otherwise only encounter in books or on screens.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Sunday Afolabi, Papa Ajasco and 8 Nigerian stars who have opened up about financial struggles
Entertainment
13.08.2026
Sunday Afolabi, Papa Ajasco and 8 Nigerian stars who have opened up about financial struggles
Watch the moment Davido and Bus Aunty link up at London concert after saying she wants a collab with him
Entertainment
12.08.2026
Watch the moment Davido and Bus Aunty link up at London concert after saying she wants a collab with him
Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade’s daughter announces engagement
Entertainment
12.08.2026
Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade’s daughter announces engagement
Pastor says sex toys are not a sin in marriage, explains why he once recommended them to a couple (see video)
News
12.08.2026
Pastor says sex toys are not a sin in marriage, explains why he once recommended them to a couple (see video)
Meet the two LASU graduates who shocked everyone with near-perfect CGPAs
News
12.08.2026
Meet the two LASU graduates who shocked everyone with near-perfect CGPAs
I bought female robot because Nigerian girls are stressing me – Content Creator, Brain Jotter
Entertainment
12.08.2026
I bought female robot because Nigerian girls are stressing me – Content Creator, Brain Jotter