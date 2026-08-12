9-day-old baby found at Lagos dumpsite as KAI rescues 4 nursing mothers

Lagos KAI rescues four nursing mothers and their babies from an illegal dumpsite in Agboju, including a nine-day-old newborn.

Lagos KAI rescued four nursing mothers and their babies from an illegal dumpsite in Agboju along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

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One of the rescued babies was just nine days old, while the mothers were aged between 20 and 25.

The women and children were taken for medical attention and may be reunited with their families or referred to welfare authorities.

A nine-day-old baby was among four children rescued alongside their mothers from an illegal dumpsite in Agboju, Lagos State, during an environmental enforcement operation.

Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) officers on patrol during an environmental cleanup and enforcement operation in Lagos.

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The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), popularly known as KAI, found the four nursing mothers and their children at the site along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Monday, August 10.

The discovery was made as officials continued an inter-agency operation to clear illegal dumpsites, shanties and other environmental violations along the expressway.

Women digging and searching through dirt at an informal dumpsite in Lagos.

The women, aged between 20 and 25, were identified as Fareedat Muyideen, 23, from Kwara State; Ayomide Ayomoke, 25, from Ondo State; Amanda Oziema Abalihi, 20, from Anambra State; and Chisom Ugo, 24, from Imo State.

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Muyideen was rescued with her two-year-old child, Ayomoke; her 10-month-old baby, Abalihi; and her nine-day-old baby, while Ugo was with her 11-month-old child.

LAGESC Corps Marshal, Major Olaniyi Olatunbosun Cole (retd.), said the women and children were found living in poor and unsafe conditions around the dumpsite and adjoining shanties.

LAGESC Corps Marshal Major Olaniyi Olatunbosun Cole (retd.)

He said the situation raised immediate concerns about their health and welfare, prompting officials to move them to safety and arrange medical attention.

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The rescued mothers and children are expected to either be reunited with their families or referred to the appropriate welfare authorities, while LAGESC said it was working with government and humanitarian agencies on their rehabilitation and reintegration.

Cole also called on relatives who may be looking for any of the women to come forward through the relevant authorities.

The Corps Marshal used the incident to urge parents and guardians to pay greater attention to the welfare of young people, particularly those who may leave home following alleged maltreatment.

He warned that parents or guardians found responsible for child abuse or neglect could face prosecution under Lagos State's laws.

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