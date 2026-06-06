The Oyo State security incident: Former Minister Chief Adebayo Adelabu (left), alongside his rescued sister, her twin children, and the vehicle targeted by the abductors.

The Oyo State security incident: Former Minister Chief Adebayo Adelabu (left), alongside his rescued sister, her twin children, and the vehicle targeted by the abductors.

Oyo police rescue Adelabu’s sister, twin sons as abducted school pupils and teachers remain in captivity

Kidnapped Adelabu’s sister and two children were rescued alive as police kill two suspects in Oyo

Oyo police rescued Adelabu’s sister and her twin sons days after their abduction, killing two suspects in a gun battle.

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The operation was intelligence-led, with firearms recovered and a manhunt ongoing for fleeing kidnappers.

The rescue has drawn fresh attention to school pupils and teachers still held in captivity weeks after their abduction.

The Nigeria Police Force has rescued the younger sister of former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and her two children, days after they were abducted in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Former Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, whose family members were safely rescued by the Oyo State Police Command after a three-day ordeal.

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This has drawn attention to the fate of schoolchildren and teachers kidnapped in Oyo State weeks ago, who are yet to regain their freedom.

Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, were rescued by police on Saturday, three days after they were kidnapped while on their way to school in Ibadan.

Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul smiling beside her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, after being rescued by the Oyo State police.

Their rescue followed a police operation that reportedly led to a gun battle with suspected kidnappers.

According to police sources, the rescue operation followed sustained intelligence gathering and tactical pressure mounted on the kidnappers.

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The operation reportedly led to a gun battle between security operatives and members of the kidnapping gang.

During the exchange, two suspected kidnappers were killed, while security personnel recovered two firearms from the suspects.

Sources within the police said the victims were rescued alive at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Security operatives are also said to be searching nearby areas for other members of the gang who escaped during the operation, with some believed to have sustained gunshot wounds.

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The abduction occurred on June 3, 2026, at about 7:30 a.m. while Mrs John-Paul was driving her twin sons to school in Ibadan.

The vehicle targeted by the abductors.

The incident sparked widespread concern across Oyo State and beyond, given her relationship with Adelabu, a prominent politician and former minister.

Following the kidnapping, Adelabu’s family confirmed the incident through his media aide, Femi Awogboro, who appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information that could hinder rescue efforts.

Femi Awogboro, Media Aide to Chief Abdul-Waheed Adebayo Adelabu

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The family also urged anyone with useful information to assist security agencies.

Before the rescue, reports indicated that the abductors had not established contact with the family or made any ransom demand. The family had expressed hope that security agencies would secure the safe return of the victims.

The successful rescue comes amid growing concerns over kidnapping and insecurity in parts of Oyo State and other parts of Nigeria.

Distressed parents and community members in Oriire local government area of Oyo state mourning the abduction of 39 students.

Recent attacks and abductions in the South-West have heightened calls for stronger security measures and improved intelligence gathering to tackle criminal gangs operating across the region.

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Their prolonged ordeal of pupils and teachers abducted from a school in Oyo State several weeks ago has raised fresh questions about the speed and effectiveness of responses to kidnapping cases across the state.