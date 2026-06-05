Livinus Nwosu says he could be detained again after his release by the DSS.

Livinus Nwosu says he could be detained again after his release by the DSS.

Why I may return to DSS custody — Livinus Nwosu speaks after release

Livinus Nwosu says he could be detained again after his release by the DSS.

Livinus Nwosu says he could face another detention after being released by the DSS.

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The activist vowed to continue his "Renew Mind" campaign, which focuses on civic awareness, voter participation and public engagement.

Nwosu alleged that security operatives accused him of inciting the public against the FG through videos highlighting insecurity and governance concerns.

His comments have reignited debate over freedom of expression in Nigeria, with the DSS yet to publicly respond to the allegations contained in his post-release video.

Activist and social commentator Livinus Nwosu has broken his silence after his release from detention by the Department of State Services (DSS), declaring he will continue his public awareness campaign despite fears he could be arrested again.

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In a video circulated on social media, Nwosu said he remains committed to his “Renew Mind” campaign, a movement he says is aimed at educating Nigerians and encouraging civic participation.

“I might likely come back,” he said, referring to a possible return to DSS custody. “The only thing that will make me remain a free man is to close my mouth and watch my people suffer. I can't do that.”

"I might likely return to DSS detention because I can't keep quiet while people are sûffering. I will continue with my 'Renew Mind' campaign."



~ Livinus Nwosu breaks silence after his release by DSS pic.twitter.com/w34excSTRI — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) June 4, 2026

Nwosu recently attracted public attention after videos showed him speaking to residents about voter participation and urging Nigerians not to sell their votes.

Reports of his arrest sparked reactions online, with activist VeryDarkMan and others raising concerns over his whereabouts .

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Social media influencer, VeryDarkMan (VDM).

In his latest remarks, Nwosu alleged that security operatives accused him of inciting the public against the Federal Government through videos in which he criticised governance and highlighted insecurity in the country.

However, he maintained that expressing his views should not be considered a crime.

He questioned whether criticism of government policies amounted to an offence, arguing that citizens have a right to express their opinions on issues affecting their lives.

Throughout the video, Nwosu repeatedly insisted that he was not afraid to continue speaking publicly despite what he described as attempts to intimidate him.

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Livinue Nwosu

He alleged that his detention, interrogation and treatment were intended to discourage him from continuing his advocacy work.

“I moved around dressed like this last year to preach the gospel but this year , I will move around like this to show and tell old men and women that sell their votes what is happening in this country”



- man says



I feel this is a very good idea some of those old men and women… pic.twitter.com/6YGDkHvlbH — Ola omo Ola (@OlawaleOlanir12) June 1, 2026

The activist also claimed that he had previously raised concerns about being followed and monitored in Bayelsa State, where he has lived for more than two decades.

According to him, he temporarily left the state after becoming concerned about his safety.

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Nwosu further appealed to Nigerians to pay attention to the issues he highlights rather than focusing solely on his personal situation.

He said his campaign centres on informing citizens about insecurity, governance and civic responsibility.

In the video, he called on security agencies to invite individuals for questioning through official channels rather than making arrests without prior notice.

He said he would willingly honour any lawful invitation from authorities.

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As of the time of filing this report, the DSS had not publicly responded to the specific allegations contained in Nwosu’s latest video.

Independent verification of some of his claims, including allegations of threats, physical assault and coercion, was not immediately available.

The development has renewed discussions on freedom of expression, civic activism and the relationship between security agencies and government critics in Nigeria.

Despite expressing concern for his safety, Nwosu ended the video with a message of defiance, insisting that he would continue his advocacy efforts.

“The only thing that will keep me outside is to close my mouth,” he said. “That will not happen.”

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