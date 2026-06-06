Boko Haram to hold ‘Islamic graduation’ for over 100 kidnapped women and children, families raise alarm

Inside Boko Haram’s ‘Islamic graduation’ plan for 100+ abducted women and children

Boko Haram is reportedly planning an Islamic graduation ceremony for over 100 abducted women and children.

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Families say the captives have been undergoing religious instruction while in detention.

The development has renewed calls for urgent action to secure their release.

More than four months after one of the deadliest insurgent raids in north-central Nigeria this year, families of women and children abducted from the Woro community in Kwara State have raised an alarm.

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists are reportedly preparing the captives for a "Quranic graduation" ceremony after months in captivity.

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The captives were among the estimated 176 women and children abducted during the devastating February 3–4, 2026, assaults on the Nuku and Woro communities in the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The initial raid, which left over 200 residents dead, was widely condemned by President Bola Tinubu, who noted at the time that the predominantly Muslim communities were targeted specifically because they resisted the insurgents' attempts at forced ideological indoctrination.

The aftermath of a devastating insurgent raid on Woro community in Kwara State.

Relatives say the insurgents disclosed this plan during recent phone calls. They claimed over 100 women and children have undergone months of Islamic instruction and Quran memorisation in the forest.

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The families said the militants now intend to organise a graduation ceremony for the captives.

Relatives said the abductors informed them that many of the captives had completed religious lessons during their time in detention.

They also alleged that the insurgents plan to include the cost of the proposed ceremony in future ransom or release negotiations.

A family member quoted in media reports described the situation as heartbreaking, saying the women and children should be reunited with their loved ones rather than being subjected to activities organised by their captors.

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Community leaders involved in efforts to secure the release of the victims said the reports highlight how long the abductees have remained in captivity without rescue.

Earlier videos reportedly released by the abductors showed some of the women and children appealing for help while stating that they were being taught Islamic practices and religious knowledge during their captivity.

Although the allegations have been widely reported by families and community members, there has been no independent verification from Nigerian security agencies regarding the planned ceremony as of the time of filing this report.

Authorities have also not publicly confirmed the current number of captives still being held. The incident comes amid continuing concerns over mass abductions across northern Nigeria.

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Amnesty International recently reported that more than 1,100 people were abducted in various attacks across parts of northern Nigeria between January and April 2026 , with women and children accounting for a significant number of victims.

The organisation called on the federal government to intensify efforts to rescue abductees and improve security in vulnerable communities.

Residents of Kaiama and surrounding communities have repeatedly appealed to both the Kwara State Government and federal authorities to take urgent action to secure the release of those still in captivity.