More than 100 Nigerians in Canada want to write JAMB — here’s why

More than 100 Nigerians in Canada have indicated interest in sitting UTME there as JAMB prepares to establish its first examination centre in North America.

More than 100 Nigerians in Canada have already expressed interest in sitting UTME there.

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JAMB plans to establish an examination centre in Ottawa from 2027.

The centre is for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions, not Canadian universities.

The move is part of JAMB’s J-CARE framework focused on improving access for Nigerians abroad.

More than 100 Nigerians living in Canada have already indicated interest in sitting the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) there, ahead of plans by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to establish a centre in Ottawa from 2027.

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JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin disclosed this preliminary figure to demonstrate tangible demand after the initial announcement drew mixed reactions online.

Dr Fabian Benjamin

Critics on social media had questioned the logic of diaspora students returning to Nigeria for study and challenged the board to resolve domestic examination issues before expanding to North America.

Despite the pushback, JAMB insists the proposed centre serves a vital purpose for Nigerians in Canada and elsewhere in North America who want to gain admission into Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions.

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The arrangement could particularly benefit Nigerian families who have moved to Canada but still intend to send their children to university in Nigeria. Aina also identified children of Nigerian public servants serving overseas as those who could benefit.

JAMB Registrar Professor Segun Aina explained that the move is part of the board’s J-CARE framework, which is built around the idea of “More access. More opportunities. A stronger connection to home.”

The Canadian expansion materialised efficiently when JAMB officials, already in the country attending the 51st International Association for Educational Assessment (IAEA) conference in Toronto, leveraged the trip to finalise the arrangement.

During a visit to Ottawa, Prof. Aina held direct talks with Nigeria's Ambassador to Canada, Prof. Isaac Adewale.

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Professor Segun Aina has been appointed the new JAMB registrar.

JAMB does not plan to build a major permanent facility in Canada for the exercise. Aina said the board could use space at the Nigerian High Commission in Ottawa. He also said no money had been spent on the proposed Canadian centre at the time of his comments.

Canada would become JAMB’s first examination location in North America if the plan goes ahead.

READ ALSO: How to upload your WAEC or NECO result on JAMB portal from home

The board already operates foreign UTME centres in several parts of the world. In 2026, the examination was conducted at 10 international centres in London in the United Kingdom, Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso, Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire, Malabo in Equatorial Guinea, Banjul in The Gambia, Accra in Ghana, Cotonou in Benin Republic, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Buea in Cameroon, and Johannesburg in South Africa.

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JAMB recorded 379 candidates across those foreign centres in 2026. While the more than 100 people who have expressed interest in Canada are not yet confirmed candidates for the 2027 examination, the early response gives a strong indication of potential demand for a North American location.

The Ottawa plan therefore represents more than an additional examination centre. Under J-CARE, JAMB is extending an existing overseas examination system to North America while maintaining a link between Nigerians abroad and the country's tertiary education system.