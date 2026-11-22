Nigerian guitarist, singer-songwriter and recording artist Femi Leye, popularly known as the Guitar Man of Africa, celebrates a significant career milestone following the Grammy nomination of 'Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)' by Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr, a recording to which he contributed as a guitarist.

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The song was nominated in the Best African Music Performance category, bringing international recognition to a musical collaboration featuring some of Africa’s finest creative talents. The record is also one of the tracks on Kidjo's 2025 LP 'Hope!!', which was nominated for Best Global Album at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

For Femi, whose artistry is rooted in soulful melodies, storytelling and exceptional guitar performances, the recognition is a testament to the growing global influence of African music and the musicians contributing to its evolution.

“It’s an incredible feeling to see music you’ve contributed to receive recognition on a global stage. I’m grateful to have been part of the creative process alongside such remarkable talent. Moments like this remind me why I fell in love with music in the first place,” Femi shares.