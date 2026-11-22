Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal appears to have hinted at fatherhood during the clash against Villarreal.

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has ignited fatherhood speculation following a celebration against Villarreal where he placed the match ball underneath his jersey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 19-year-old Spain international performed the gesture after setting up Fermín López's equaliser in the 3–2 LALIGA victory against the Yellow Submarines, prompting immediate theories regarding his relationship with 21-year-old fashion influencer Inés García.

Those speculations were triggered by the standing tradition of footballers utilising the ball-under-shirt celebration as a subtle method to announce a partner's pregnancy or commemorate the imminent birth of a child.

Social media speculation

Advertisement

Advertisement

Supporters flooded digital platforms to speculate whether Yamal and García were expecting their first child.

A photograph of Barcelona teammate Fermín López reacting to the celebration subsequently circulated online; the image depicts López looking shocked, which fans interpreted as confirmation of the gesture's traditional symbolism.

Yamal has a history of generating online discourse through his goal celebrations; he previously drew attention for prostrating himself in the Muslim prayer ritual of sujood after scoring his first 2026 FIFA World Cup goal against Saudi Arabia.

@ESPNFC He's gonna be a dad... 🤔 — Y. O. L.O (@v1mpirw) November 22, 2026

Is Garcia pregnant ? — jerrankingmedia (@Jerrankingmedi9) November 22, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Congratulations Lamine , our boy is going to be a dad !!! 🥺🤎 #ออมกรณ์นภัส #FCBarcelona #FCB #LamineYamal #FYP #Trending — Vicenźó XVII (@Broski2good) November 22, 2026

Bro is gonna be a dad. — bu1k3m🐾 (@ChimaxXT) November 22, 2026

Haaaa!!! Yamal, don give person belle? — 🐤🐔🥚💉Daddy ZION (ÒLUWALÓYÍMÌKÀ) (@am_ykay) November 22, 2026

Yamal and García made their relationship public in May, and García followed Spain throughout the World Cup.

García joined the winger on the pitch at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey after Spain secured a 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the final on July 19 to claim the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victory marked Spain's second World Cup title, adding to their first in 2010; it represented Yamal's second major international honour, after he won the Euros in 2024.

The gesture remains unexplained

Despite the guesses and deductions, there is no confirmation that the celebration was a pregnancy announcement.

Yamal has not explained the gesture, and no confirmed information links it to his relationship, which leaves the theories as speculation. Players also sometimes tuck the ball under their shirt to wipe away moisture and get a better grip.

A separate Yamal celebration did have a clear dedication. According to Spanish reports, the thumb-in-mouth pacifier gesture after his goal in the 5-0 win at Valencia in September was for his younger brother, Keyne, who turned four that weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement