Manchester United new head coach Mauricio Pochettino analysed their defeat to Liverpool.

Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino has condemned the officiating during his first match in charge, insisting Leny Yoro's eighth-minute dismissal against Liverpool was unjustified.

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The Argentine tactician delivered the assessment following a 4-0 Premier League defeat at Anfield today, November 22, which kept the Red Devils nailed in 19th place.

What Pochettino said

Referee Samuel Barrott issued a straight red card to Yoro for denying Alexander Isak an obvious goalscoring opportunity outside the penalty area. VAR officials subsequently reviewed and confirmed the on-field decision.

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Pochettino argued that the flight of the ball and the attacker's movement should have exonerated his centre-back.

"The ball was going to the keeper. I think in that situation if you review the VAR you can see, like we see on the cameras now, that he never had the intention to connect with Isak," Pochettino stated.

"The striker saw that the ball was going to the keeper and he delayed a little bit of his run and goes down.”

The manager emphasised his duty to challenge the ruling despite respecting the match officials. "I'm not going to change what happened and being respectful is always important," he added.

"At the same time I need to defend my club and say what I feel. I feel like that was an action that everyone who plays football can see was clearly not a red card.”

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Anfield collapse

The early dismissal forced Manchester United to navigate over 80 minutes with ten men, triggering an immediate defensive reshuffle.

Pochettino withdrew forward Bryan Mbeumo to introduce Harry Maguire, but the tactical adjustment failed to stem the ensuing pressure.

Liverpool capitalised on the resulting free-kick in the 10th minute when Dominik Szoboszlai converted past goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Florian Wirtz doubled the advantage three minutes later, effectively securing the result before the interval.

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Substitutes Rio Ngumoha and Víctor Muñoz added second-half goals to complete the 4-0 rout for the hosts.

Relegation zone reality

The defeat represents a dismal start for Pochettino, who recently replaced Michael Carrick in the Old Trafford dugout.