Liverpool vs Man Utd: Pochettino's debut ends in embarrassing defeat after early red card

Mauricio Pochettino’s first game as Manchester United manager ended in a nightmare 4-0 defeat at Anfield after an early red card left his side with 10 men.

UP. THE. REDS. https://t.co/QxYFQ3Ltie — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 22, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United: Pochettino's Red Devils crushed at Anfield

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in just the eighth minute when Leny Yoro was sent off for a professional foul on Alexander Isak.

A hopeful ball forward caught Matthijs de Ligt out of position, allowing Isak to race clear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yoro’s clumsy challenge from behind denied a clear goalscoring opportunity, and referee Samuel Barrott showed a straight red card.

Dominik Szoboszlai immediately punished United, hammering the resulting free-kick into the bottom corner in the 10th minute.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 as Rio Ngumoha produced a brilliant run and cross for Florian Wirtz to volley home in spectacular fashion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool continued to dominate after the break. In the 66th minute, Bradley Barcola set up Ngumoha, who finished clinically to make it 3-0.

Substitute Muñoz then added a fourth late on to complete the humiliation.

United, already struggling near the bottom of the table, offered little resistance once a man down.