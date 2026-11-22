Liverpool vs Man Utd: Pochettino's debut ends in embarrassing defeat after early red card
UP. THE. REDS. https://t.co/QxYFQ3Ltie— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 22, 2026
Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United: Pochettino's Red Devils crushed at Anfield
The visitors were reduced to 10 men in just the eighth minute when Leny Yoro was sent off for a professional foul on Alexander Isak.
A hopeful ball forward caught Matthijs de Ligt out of position, allowing Isak to race clear.
Yoro’s clumsy challenge from behind denied a clear goalscoring opportunity, and referee Samuel Barrott showed a straight red card.
Dominik Szoboszlai immediately punished United, hammering the resulting free-kick into the bottom corner in the 10th minute.
Three minutes later it was 2-0 as Rio Ngumoha produced a brilliant run and cross for Florian Wirtz to volley home in spectacular fashion.
Liverpool continued to dominate after the break. In the 66th minute, Bradley Barcola set up Ngumoha, who finished clinically to make it 3-0.
Substitute Muñoz then added a fourth late on to complete the humiliation.
United, already struggling near the bottom of the table, offered little resistance once a man down.
Pochettino was forced into an early change, bringing on Harry Maguire, but the damage had already been done.The result leaves Pochettino with a huge task to lift a side that has now suffered another heavy loss.