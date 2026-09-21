JAMB sacks staff member accused of collecting money from candidates after ‘helping’ them

JAMB has sacked a staff member for allegedly extorting candidates, warning workers that anyone involved in corruption or misconduct will face serious consequences.

JAMB has terminated the appointment of a staff member accused of extorting candidates.

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The examination body said its fight against fraud also applies to its own employees, not just external scammers.

JAMB warned staff members against exploiting candidates or compromising the integrity of its operations.

The Board reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy for corruption and misconduct.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has shown one of its staff members the way out after the official was accused of extorting unsuspecting candidates.

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The examination body announced that it had terminated the staff member’s appointment as part of its ongoing efforts to clean up the admission and examination process.

JAMB disclosed this in its release bulletin on Monday, saying its fight against fraud is not only targeted at people outside the organisation but also workers who abuse their positions.

According to the Board, the action was another step in its renewed commitment to removing individuals who engage in misconduct within the system.

JAMB announced the termination of the official's appointment in its weekly release bulletin.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has terminated the appointment of one of its staff members for extorting unsuspecting candidates, in further demonstration of its renewed commitment to flushing out bad eggs from the system,” the Board stated.

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JAMB warned its employees that anyone caught taking advantage of candidates or members of the public would face serious consequences.

“Accordingly, the Board once again warned all members of staff to desist from all forms of unwholesome conduct, particularly acts capable of undermining the integrity of the Board or exploiting candidates and members of the public, as such actions would attract severe consequences in accordance with established rules,” it added.

The Board said it was applying the same approach it has used in tackling external fraudsters to internal misconduct.

For many candidates preparing for UTME and admission processes, complaints about being exploited by people promising shortcuts or assistance have remained a major concern. JAMB said it would not allow its workers to become part of such problems.

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“The Board stated that its resolve to sanitise the admission and examination processes is not targeted at external fraudsters alone, stressing that the same determination with which it has relentlessly pursued and dealt with fraudulent elements outside the Board is being brought to bear on internal misconduct.”

JAMB also said the sack sends a warning message to other employees that nobody is above the rules.

“The Board noted that the action sends a clear and unequivocal message that its zero-tolerance policy on corruption and misconduct applies to everyone, irrespective of status or position.”

The Board added that it would not protect any staff member who misuses the trust placed in them by candidates and the public.

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“JAMB stressed that having dealt decisively with external fraudsters who seek to exploit candidates and members of the public, it would not shield or spare any of its own staff members who cross the line or abuse the trust reposed in them.”

The examination body reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy against internal and external fraud.

JAMB has continued to emphasise accountability within the organisation, saying maintaining a professional workforce is necessary to protect the credibility of Nigeria’s admission and examination system.