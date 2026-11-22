Hypo Homecare Products Limited, makers of Hypo household hygiene products, has extended significant product support to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in support of national efforts to strengthen preparedness and response against Ebola Virus Disease in Nigeria.

The contribution of Hypo Bleach is aimed at supporting critical infection prevention and control efforts, particularly within healthcare facilities, and reinforcing the collective effort to safeguard public health and protect communities across the country.

The donation, which was formally presented to the NCDC, was received on behalf of the Centre by Tajudeen Arowolo, Head of Department, Health Emergency Preparedness and Response. The gesture reflects Hypo's commitment to supporting public health efforts and promoting better hygiene and sanitation practices across Nigerian communities. The NCDC welcomed the contribution as Hypo reaffirmed its commitment to playing a role in the collective effort to protect public health.

As a household hygiene brand with a longstanding commitment to keeping homes and shared spaces clean and hygienic, Hypo recognises the importance of proper hygiene and environmental sanitation in supporting public health. Through its range of cleaning and disinfection products, the brand continues to encourage consumers to maintain cleaner and more hygienic environments.

Speaking on the donation, Ifeoluwa Adeyemo, Senior Brand Manager, Hypo, said:

"At Hypo, we believe that protecting public health is a collective responsibility. As a brand committed to providing effective cleaning and disinfection solutions, we recognise the importance of supporting efforts that promote healthier and safer communities. This donation is our way of contributing to the ongoing efforts against Ebola Virus Disease and demonstrating our commitment to the well-being of Nigerians."

Acknowledging the contribution, Dr Odianosen Ehiakhamen, Incident Manager for Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Nigeria, said:

"We're grateful for the support we have just received from Hypo, providing us with IPC commodities to strengthen IPC practices, especially in health facilities. These cartons of hypochlorite solution will go a long way in supporting health facilities in the states, particularly through the state preparedness and response systems for Ebola Virus Disease and other outbreak diseases. Thank you so much, Hypo, for the support."

Beyond the product donation, Hypo is also committed to supporting broader public awareness efforts through hygiene education. The brand recognises that access to effective hygiene solutions must go hand in hand with the knowledge and adoption of appropriate hygiene practices.

Through planned public awareness and hygiene education initiatives, Hypo aims to encourage better hygiene habits, promote responsible sanitation practices and reinforce the importance of maintaining clean and hygienic environments in homes and communities.

The donation underscores Hypo's continued commitment to making a positive contribution to society, extending its role beyond providing household cleaning and disinfection products to supporting initiatives that promote healthier living.