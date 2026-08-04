Everything the New JAMB Registrar Wants to Change Before 2031 — From AI to a New Mobile App

Everything the New JAMB Registrar Wants to Change Before 2031 — From AI to a New Mobile App

7 major changes JAMB plans to make before 2031 — What every UTME candidate should know

JAMB Registrar Prof. Segun Aina unveils a 5-year roadmap featuring AI, a unified mobile app, faster support, and ISO cybersecurity standards.

JAMB plans to introduce a unified mobile app, AI-powered services and a paperless administration system by 2031.

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The reforms aim to improve registration, customer support, cybersecurity and communication with candidates.

Here's what the new five-year roadmap could mean for future UTME candidates and admissions in Nigeria.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) was established on February 13, 1978, to conduct matriculation examinations for tertiary institutions.

But since that time to date, it has faced years of criticism over technical glitches, registration challenges, communication gaps and long complaint resolution times.

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Professor Segun Aina has been appointed the new JAMB registrar.

Now, newly appointed JAMB Registrar Prof. Segun Aina says the board is preparing for a major transformation that could change how candidates interact with the examination body over the next five years.

On his first day in office, Aina unveiled "JAMB 2031: Building Trust, Reducing Trauma", as a strategic roadmap designed to modernise the board and improve the experience of candidates, parents and tertiary institutions.

While many of the reforms will take years to implement, they offer a glimpse into what JAMB could look like by 2031.

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7 key changes the new JAMB registrar wants to introduce before 2031

Candidates participating in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organized by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in a computer-based test center in Nigeria.

1. A new JAMB mobile app

One of the biggest announcements is the planned development of a unified JAMB mobile application.

Although JAMB already offers some online services, a dedicated app could allow candidates to access multiple services in one place.

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If fully implemented, the app could eventually help candidates:

Register for UTME and Direct Entry

Check admission status

Receive important notifications

Access examination updates

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Submit complaints more easily

Manage their JAMB profile from their phones

With smartphone usage growing rapidly across Nigeria, this could make JAMB services more accessible to millions of candidates.

2. Greater use of artificial intelligence

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Artificial intelligence (AI) is another major part of Aina's vision.

The new registrar said JAMB plans to expand its use of AI and data analytics to improve decision-making and service delivery.

Although specific applications have not yet been announced, AI could potentially help the board:

Detect suspicious examination activities

Analyse examination trends

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Improve customer support through automated systems

Process large volumes of candidate data more efficiently

Strengthen examination security

This seems like a logical decision as many education agencies around the world are already integrating AI into assessment systems.

3. Faster customer support

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One of the most common complaints from candidates is how difficult it can be to resolve issues involving registration errors, admission problems or profile corrections.

To address this, JAMB plans to establish a unified customer service platform for faster and more responsive support.

The goal is to improve communication with candidates, parents, tertiary institutions and other parties involved while reducing delays in resolving complaints.

4. A paperless JAMB

The board also plans to move towards a fully digital internal administration.

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Through a paperless enterprise-wide system, JAMB hopes to reduce paperwork, speed up internal processes and improve operational efficiency.

Although candidates may not notice these changes immediately, faster internal operations could eventually translate into quicker service delivery.

5. Stronger cybersecurity

As more examination processes move online, protecting candidate information has become increasingly important.

To strengthen data security, JAMB intends to pursue ISO 27001 certification, an internationally recognised standard for information security management.

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The board also plans to conduct independent reviews of its technology infrastructure to identify weaknesses and improve system reliability.

These measures are expected to boost public confidence in the security of candidate records and digital services.

6. Better communication with candidates

Over the years, misinformation has often spread quickly during the UTME registration and admission seasons, leaving candidates confused about deadlines, policy changes and examination requirements.

Aina says JAMB will focus on more transparent communication and strategic brand repositioning to ensure candidates receive timely and accurate information.

7. More partnerships to improve services

The board also plans to collaborate more closely with banks, fintech companies, educational institutions and international organisations.

These partnerships are expected to support innovation, improve payment systems and strengthen service delivery across JAMB's operations.

What this means for UTME candidates

While the roadmap outlines an ambitious vision, many of the proposed initiatives will take time to implement.

For candidates preparing for upcoming UTME examinations, the immediate registration and admission processes are not expected to change overnight.

However, if successfully executed, the reforms could gradually make interacting with JAMB simpler, faster and more transparent over the coming years.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede

Aina has also pledged to build on the achievements of former registrar Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, whose decade-long tenure introduced major reforms in examination administration, admissions transparency and the use of technology.

Summing up his vision, the new registrar said every JAMB registration represents the dreams of a young Nigerian and the sacrifices made by families.

He added that the board would continue working to simplify its processes while ensuring fairness, transparency and integrity remain at the centre of its operations.