They can't play together - Mourinho admits difficulty with 2 Real Madrid stars

José Mourinho has admitted it is difficult to field both Kylian Mbappé and Carlos Espí in the same Real Madrid starting lineup due to tactical balance issues.

The Real Madrid manager addressed the challenge after young striker Espí came off the bench to score the winner in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo.

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Espí has made a strong impact this season, scoring four goals in just 62 minutes across 12 appearances, while Mbappé leads the scoring charts with 17 goals in 17 games.

Speaking after the match, Mourinho explained the complications of pairing the two forwards.

“I can put them together, but then when the opponent breaks up the counterattack… I might have to come onto the pitch and tackle an opponent to stop the counter,” he said with a laugh.

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“When [Marc] Cucurella came on, he defended centrally, marking [Iago] Aspas, because with two strikers you have to close down more. It’s more complicated than it seems.

“I think if we scored 15 minutes before the end, we wouldn’t have won. With five minutes, we could have won through momentum, but not through consistency. For me, in a pure 4-4-2, the wingers have to play centrally.

“There are players with specific characteristics,” Mourinho explained.

🚨 José Mourinho: “The club gave me a list of 4-5 strikers to pick one in the summer, I said: Carlos Espí”. https://t.co/exrvwvDjfu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 22, 2026

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“I don’t want to say [Espí] can’t be a starter, but Carlos is a penalty box striker, not so much a link-up player.