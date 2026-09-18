JAMB sets new rules for underage candidates seeking admission into Nigerian universities

JAMB sets new rules for underage candidates seeking admission into Nigerian universities

JAMB clears air on underage admission: What students below 16 must do to enter university

JAMB has explained its 2026/2027 underage admission policy, revealing that candidates below 16 can still be considered for admission if they meet strict exceptional requirements, including scoring at least 80% in key assessments.

JAMB says candidates must be 16 years old by September 30, 2026, to qualify for normal admission into tertiary institutions.

Candidates below 16 can only be considered through an exceptional waiver process.

Underage candidates must score at least 80% in UTME, O’Level/A’Level, Post-UTME and exceptional assessment.

Meeting the 80% benchmark does not guarantee admission, as institutions will still conduct their own screening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For students who are already dreaming of wearing a university gown before their 16th birthday, JAMB has shared an update that may either bring relief or send them back to their books.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has confirmed that the minimum age for admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions for the 2026/2027 academic session remains 16 years.

This means if you will not be 16 years old by September 30, 2026, you will be classified as an underage candidate for the admission exercise.

But being under 16 does not completely shut the university door.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to JAMB, some candidates below the required age may still be considered if they are “exceptionally qualified” and apply for a special waiver.

Who is an underage candidate?

JAMB explained that candidates below 16 years old could still be considered for admission through an exceptional waiver process.

Simply put, any candidate who will still be below 16 years old by September 30, 2026, falls under the underage category.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, a student who writes UTME at 15 years old and hopes to secure admission immediately will need to go through the special process set by JAMB.

Scoring high in UTME alone is not enough

One major thing JAMB wants candidates and parents to understand is that scoring 80% in UTME alone will not automatically qualify an underage candidate for admission.

The board’s 2026 guidelines require candidates seeking the exceptional waiver to score at least 80% in each of four areas:

UTME

O’Level/A’Level results

Post-UTME (PUTME)

Exceptional candidate assessment

Advertisement

Advertisement

This means a candidate cannot have a high UTME score and expect admission if they perform poorly in the other required assessments.

What happens after UTME?

JAMB explained that the UTME results of underage candidates will not immediately be treated like regular candidates’ results.

The board said their results will only be released after they complete the required evaluation process.

Candidates who meet the UTME threshold will then have their details sent to their chosen institutions for further assessment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

JAMB also advised candidates to upload their O’Level results to its portal because candidates without uploaded results cannot be considered for admission recommendations.

Does scoring 80% mean automatic admission?

The examination board clarified that meeting the 80% benchmark did not guarantee automatic admission into tertiary institutions.

No.

Meeting the 80% requirement only means the candidate has reached the minimum benchmark to be considered under the exceptional admission route.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The candidate must still pass the evaluation process and meet the admission requirements of the institution they applied to.

For example, a 15-year-old candidate with:

UTME score: 82%

O’Level result: 85%

Post-UTME score: 81%

Exceptional assessment: 80%

has met the required benchmark for consideration.

However, admission is still not guaranteed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What should underage candidates do?

Candidates below 16 who want to be considered for admission should:

Confirm their date of birth and check if they will be 16 by September 30, 2026.

Understand that they are applying through the exceptional candidate route.

Prepare for more than just UTME because other assessments will determine their eligibility.

Upload their O’Level results on the JAMB portal.

Check their institution’s specific requirements before applying.

JAMB also advised candidates to use its IBASS Eligibility Checker to confirm whether they meet the requirements for their chosen programmes.

Advertisement

Advertisement