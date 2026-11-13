John Ekanem captivates audience in new movie 'Time Bound'

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 11:19 - 13 November 2026
When destiny meets the supernatural, the unexpected becomes the new normal.

‎In the movie TIME BOUND starring John Ekanem, Sonia Uche, Ichie Fuego and Blessing Onwukwe, audiences are taken on a thrilling journey where every second counts and escaping death may not mean escaping fate.

‎Packed with suspense, emotional twists, and unforgettable moments, this Nigerian movie explores the true price of love and the consequences of life-changing choices.

‎Click this link to watch 'Time Bound'.

‎#TimeBound #TimeBoundTheMovie #JohnEkanemTV #Nollywood

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