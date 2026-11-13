John Ekanem captivates audience in new movie 'Time Bound'
When destiny meets the supernatural, the unexpected becomes the new normal.
In the movie TIME BOUND starring John Ekanem, Sonia Uche, Ichie Fuego and Blessing Onwukwe, audiences are taken on a thrilling journey where every second counts and escaping death may not mean escaping fate.
Packed with suspense, emotional twists, and unforgettable moments, this Nigerian movie explores the true price of love and the consequences of life-changing choices.
Click this link to watch 'Time Bound'.
#TimeBound #TimeBoundTheMovie #JohnEkanemTV #Nollywood
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