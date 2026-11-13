Ajax goal machine Arokodare vows to fire Nigeria Super Eagles past Tanzania after Osimhen injury — ‘I need to score’

Ajax striker Tolu Arokodare says he must score for Nigeria against Tanzania as the Super Eagles look to replace injured Victor Osimhen.

Ajax striker Tolu Arokodare has declared himself ready to lead Nigeria’s attack against Tanzania in Friday’s must-win AFCON 2027 qualifier in Uyo

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With Victor Osimhen ruled out after knee surgery, Arokodare says he is determined to turn his impressive Ajax form into goals for the Super Eagles.

Tolu Arokodare has sent a clear message ahead of Nigeria’s decisive AFCON 2027 qualifier against Tanzania: he is ready to score, lead the line and help the Super Eagles return to winning ways.

The Ajax striker spoke to the media in Uyo ahead of Friday’s Group L clash at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, where Nigeria need three points to revive their qualification hopes.

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Tolu Arokodare speaking to reports in Uyo.

“I think it’s very important because we obviously know how the last game went for us,” Arokodare said in a video posted on Instagram.

“As a striker, I need to score goals. That’s my job for the team. Scoring goals wins games, so it’s not just for me - for every other striker on the national team, we have to always try to bring our A game and score as much as possible.”

GAMEDAY in Uyo 📍 https://t.co/HEPncQglTw — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2026

Osimhen’s absence

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Arokodare is one of the players expected to fill the void left by Victor Osimhen, who is unavailable after undergoing knee surgery following an injury in Galatasaray’s Champions League match against Stuttgart.

Victor Osimhen will miss the game against Tanzania.

Nigeria will also look to Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams and Taiwo Awoniyi for goals, but Arokodare arrives with the strongest recent scoring record among the central striking options.

The 25-year-old has been in superb form for Ajax, scoring 13 goals across the Dutch league and UEFA Conference League this season.

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Ready for the moment

Arokodare admitted that his goal return for Nigeria has not matched his club form, but insisted he is working hard to change that.

“I think it’s very important for me to use whatever opportunity I get, starting or not starting, coming off the bench, to always try to be in positions and score goals,” he said.

Arokodare hopes to replicate his Ajax form for the Super Eagles.

“That’s something I’m really working on mentally and physically.”

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He also acknowledged the difference between club football and international football, saying he must remain patient, positive and ready to take his chance whenever it comes.

Big night in Uyo

Nigeria host Tanzania on Friday before travelling to Zanzibar for the return fixture on Tuesday, November 17.

Ademola Lookman and Calvin Bassey in Super Eagles training.

The Super Eagles need a strong response after their 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau, and Arokodare knows that goals, not excuses, will decide whether Nigeria keep their AFCON 2027 dream alive.

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