FG proposes mandatory assessment tests for foreign degree holders before NYSC

The Federal Government is considering introducing assessment tests for Nigerians with foreign degrees before NYSC mobilisation. The proposed measure aims to weed out fake qualifications and establish genuine academic credentials.

Nigerians with foreign degrees may soon face an assessment before being mobilised for NYSC.

The proposed test is part of efforts to tackle fake certificates and questionable foreign qualifications.

The government has yet to explain exactly how the assessment would work or when it could begin.

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Nigerians who obtained university degrees abroad could face an additional hurdle before participating in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), as the Federal Government considers introducing assessment tests to tackle concerns over fake and questionable foreign qualifications.

Dr Folake Olatunji-David, Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Education, presented the proposal on November 9, 2026, at the 37th meeting of the National Standing Committee (NSC) on Evaluation of Foreign Qualifications in Abuja, according to the Federal Ministry of Information's announcement.

Dr Folake Olatunji-David

She urged committee members to consider introducing assessment tests where necessary to establish whether Nigerians presenting foreign degrees for recognition genuinely attended the institutions that awarded them and acquired the knowledge and skills their certificates represent.

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The proposal is particularly targeted at concerns surrounding Nigerians studying in foreign institutions, especially those in African countries, where the government says stronger verification mechanisms are needed.

According to the ministry, Nigeria must encourage international education without compromising academic standards or recognising qualifications that do not represent genuine learning.

The latest proposal comes nearly three years after the government suspended the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo following an undercover investigation that exposed how a journalist obtained a degree from a university in Benin Republic within six weeks.

The January 2024 decision followed a report by Daily Nigerian titled Undercover: How DAILY NIGERIAN reporter bagged Cotonou varsity degree in 6 weeks, participated in NYSC scheme

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The scandal raised concerns about certificate racketeering and the processes through which foreign qualifications were recognised for employment and NYSC mobilisation.

READ NEXT: See list of the 18 foreign universities FG banned over fake degrees

While the government has a responsibility to prevent people from using questionable certificates to secure opportunities they are not academically qualified for, the proposed assessment could also affect graduates who completed legitimate programmes abroad.

For Nigerians who attended accredited universities, completed their coursework and obtained their degrees through the proper academic process, another examination could mean additional time and uncertainty before they can begin their NYSC service year.

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