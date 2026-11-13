'I'm Ready' — Enugu-Born Samson Tijani Set to Help Nigeria Super Eagles to Six Points Against Tanzania

FK Podbrezova midfielder Samson Tijani has declared himself ready to seize his opportunity after returning to Eric Chelle's Super Eagles squad for the upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifying double-header against Tanzania.

Enugu-born midfielder Samson Tijani says he is delighted to be back in the Super Eagles squad and is ready to seize his opportunity against Tanzania.

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The FK Podbrezova star says Nigeria’s priority is to collect six points from the AFCON 2027 qualifying double-header, beginning with Friday’s clash in Uyo.

Nigerian midfielder Samson Tijani has declared himself ready to grab his Super Eagles opportunity after returning to Nigeria’s squad for the AFCON 2027 qualifiers against Tanzania.

Tijani is part of Eric Chelle’s 24-man squad currently in camp in Uyo ahead of Friday’s Group L clash against Tanzania at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

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Samson Tijani training with the Super Eagles.

The FK Podbrezova midfielder says representing Nigeria remains a dream he has worked towards for a long time.

“Everyone in Nigeria that is playing football, I just want to play for the Nigeria national team,” Tijani said. “It’s a big thing. It’s like a pride for you, for your family, friends, all over Nigeria.”

Ready for the challenge

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Tijani says he does not see himself as being below anyone in the squad. Instead, he views the competition as motivation.

“I don’t see myself down. That’s my motivation. I see myself challenging,” he said.

Tijani is ready to take his chance now.

“I like to be challenged. When you get the opportunity, you grab it. It’s up to you if you don’t take it. For me, the challenge is open. I’m ready for it.”

The midfielder also praised the atmosphere in the Super Eagles camp, saying the established players have made him feel welcome.

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“The guys welcome the new player as well, and they try to support everyone,” he said. “They are professional and they support you. There is great chemistry between the squad.”

Samson Tijani is delighted to be back in the Super Eagles fold! https://t.co/plHzOr19gs — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 12, 2026

Learning from the best

Tijani believes training alongside Nigeria’s top players will help him develop further.

“These guys are at the very top, and you can see it in their behaviour and even in the way they play,” he said.

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“You can learn so much from them if you keep your eyes down. You can see a lot of things to learn.”

Super Eagles midfielder Samson Tijani

He says his focus is simple: help the team in any way possible and take his chance when it arrives.

“For me, I would just be here to help in any way. If there is a chance, I do what I do best and help the team.”

Six points or nothing

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Nigeria face Tanzania in Uyo on Friday before travelling to Zanzibar for the return fixture on Tuesday, November 17.

Tijani says the entire camp understands the importance of taking maximum points from both games.

Eric Chelle in a must-win clash.

“The most important thing is to get six points,” he said. “Home and away, we have to win. The main thing is to win the game. That’s the priority for me now.”

Nigeria sit second in Group L on three points, behind Guinea-Bissau, and need a strong response after their 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in the previous window.

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GAMEDAY in Uyo 📍 https://t.co/HEPncQglTw — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2026