Double victory at Bet9ja x CANEX Football carnival as Nigerian legends triumph and Teddy A FC claims celebrity five-a-side championship

Football, entertainment, and philanthropy came together at the Bet9ja x CANEX Legends Game Football Carnival on Sunday, November 8, at Onikan Stadium, Lagos, bringing together celebrated football icons, entertainment personalities, and fans for a day of sporting competition, cultural celebration, and community impact.

The carnival kicked off with Bet9ja’s annual Celebrity Five-a-Side competition, featuring four teams: Charles FC, Yheriq FC, Teddy FC and Sheggz FC. The celebrity lineup included some of Nigeria’s recognisable entertainment personalities, including Charles Okocha, Yhemo Lee, Teddy A, Jeriq, Slimcase, Crayon, and Biesloaded, to mention a few.

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Following the Celebrity Five-a-Side competition, Teddy A FC emerged champions, securing the grand prize of N1 million for The Pearl Foundation, the charitable organisation represented by the winning team.

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The tournament also recognised the charitable causes represented by the remaining three teams, with N500,000 awarded to Yheriq FC’s affiliated Medireach Africa, while Charles FC’s chosen Hope Assured Kidney Foundation and Mary Helping Hands Foundation, represented by Sheggz FC, each received N250,000. In total, N2 million was awarded to four charitable organisations, reinforcing Bet9ja’s commitment to using football and entertainment as platforms for meaningful community impact.

Coached by Nigerian football legend Victor Ikpeba alongside Husband Material, the championship-winning team included Teddy A, Henry Orakwue, Yinka Odunlami, Michael Ifeoluwa, Fashboy, Obasi Jude, Tobiloba and Naskyy.

While Bet9ja’s Celebrity Five-a-Side competition showcased the intersection of football and contemporary entertainment, the Legends Game, presented in partnership with CANEX, brought together celebrated Nigerian and African football icons in a showcase of the continent’s rich sporting heritage.

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Nigeria Legends defeated Team Africa 2–1, with Victor Ikpeba and National Sports Commission Chairman Shehu Dikko scoring for the victorious Nigerian side. The Legends Game featured some of African football’s most celebrated names, with Nigeria’s lineup including Jay-Jay Okocha, Samson Siasia, Daniel Amokachi, Finidi George, Mutiu Adepoju, and Garba Lawal.

Team Africa featured continental icons including Ghana’s Stephen Appiah and Samuel Kuffour, Senegal’s El-Hadji Diouf, Côte d’Ivoire’s Salomon Kalou and Didier Zokora, and Cameroon’s Alex Song. The encounter celebrated the legacy of African football while reconnecting fans with the players whose achievements helped shape the sport across the continent.

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Beyond the action on the pitch, the carnival’s entertainment program featured Rybeena, Terry Apala and Loud Urban Choir, with the choir delivering a rendition of Nigeria’s national anthem. The musical performances complemented the sporting celebrations, bringing together football, music and entertainment in a shared celebration of Nigerian culture.

“Football has always been more than a game in Nigeria. It is part of our identity, our shared history and what brings us together. Through the Bet9ja Legends Game Football Carnival, we brought together the excitement of the Celebrity Five-a-Side Championship and the nostalgia of the Legends Game, celebrating the icons who shaped Nigerian football while allowing today’s entertainers and fans to share in that legacy. Seeing different generations come together through football, entertainment and community is exactly what we set out to achieve.” - Hon. Kunle Soname, Bet9ja Chairman.

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By combining the excitement of the Celebrity Five-a-Side Championship, the nostalgia of the Legends Game and a meaningful charitable contribution, the Bet9ja x CANEX Legends Game Football Carnival celebrated the enduring influence of African football while demonstrating the power of sport to bring generations and communities together.