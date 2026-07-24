Laura Ikeji warns young women against dangerous migration to Libya

Businesswoman and reality TV star Laura Ikeji has warned young women against irregular migration to Libya. She urged them to reconsider the dangerous journey amid growing concerns over human trafficking, exploitation and abuse faced by many who attempt it.

Laura Ikeji raised the alarm after seeing several young women express interest in relocating to Libya despite widespread reports of abuse and human trafficking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ikeji’s alarm was triggered by a TikTok video where a survivor tearfully recounted being trafficked

She emphasised that desperation for a better life should not drive young girls toward self-destruction

Speaking in a video shared on her Instagram page, Ikeji appealed to those planning to leave for Libya to reconsider their decision.

“To the girls planning to go to Libya this week, next week, next month, how can I stop you from going to kill yourselves?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She explained that she came across a TikTok video in which a young woman recounted the horrific abuse she suffered after being trafficked to Libya. Rather than sympathising with her, many people in the comment section were asking for the contact of the woman's ‘madam.’

“I’m saying this cause there was a girl on TikTok recounting her ordeals in Libya, how she was trafficked, forced into prostitution, how she was brutalised, abused, beaten daily to give her madam money. And while she was recounting the story in tears, there were girls in the comment section telling her please who is your madam. It was so bad that they were begging her madam’s contact so that they can go to Libya with the belief that their story would not be the same”

Expressing disbelief at the reactions, Ikeji questioned why anyone would still want to make the journey after hearing such disturbing experiences.

“How can you hear a story about somebody being forced into prostitution, abused daily, and eventually getting on a boat where almost 100 people died? She and only three other people survived, and she later went to prison.

She was saying all these things and crying, and you were in the comment section telling her you wanted her madam’s contact. You know when they say the grass is greener on the other side, they were not talking about Libya. For your family’s sake, I want to stop you from going on a mission that would eventually end your life.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ikeji added that young women should recognise their worth and avoid risking their lives in pursuit of opportunities that could lead to exploitation. While she acknowledged the country's economic challenges, she stressed that becoming a victim of modern-day slavery abroad was not the answer.