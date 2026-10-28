Trace in the City hits five Nigerian campuses with TomTom Experience

TomTom is set to bring exciting music performances, booth activities, and cool prizes to students across five Nigerian university campuses during the upcoming Trace in the City tour.

From Abuja to Lagos, Ibadan, Calabar and Uyo, the menthol candy OG is gearing up to make its presence felt as the tour connects with young people in their campus communities.

The campus tour will kick off at the University of Abuja on November 10th in Lagos, before moving to Yaba Tech in Lagos on November 13th. The excitement continues at the University of Ibadan (UI) on November 17th, the University of Calabar (UniCal) on November 20th, and the University of Uyo (UniUyo) on November 24th.

At each stop, students can look forward to music performances, TomTom stage activities, and an atmosphere they can enjoy with friends. Beyond the stage, TomTom will also have a booth featuring engaging activities and opportunities to win prizes, giving students more ways to participate in the experience.

But wait, there’s more! The TomTom MVP engagement is your chance to turn your best Trace in the City moments into an exciting reward. Simply capture and share your favourite moments from the experience, use the hashtag #TomTomTakesTITC, and tag @tomtomsweets_ng for a chance to win an amazing prize. Keep an eye out for the TomTom MVP announcements on your campus because you might just be the next MVP!

Want to get in on the action before TomTom arrives? Head over to breathewithtomtom.com/trace to register ahead of time and stand a chance to win exciting prizes at the TomTom booth. Sweet, right?

So, get your crew ready, bring your best energy, and watch out for TomTom as they make campus life even sweeter.