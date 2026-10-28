Lord’s Gin brings style and distinct taste to Lagos Fashion Week 2026

Lord’s Gin is setting the stage at Lagos Fashion Week 2026 with its 'Taste in Flow' campaign, offering guests an exclusive red-and-gold Style Lounge to unwind and connect amid the runaway glamour.

As Lagos Fashion Week brings together fashion, creativity and culture, Lord’s Gin is preparing to add its own expression of elegance to the experience. The brand is moving past simple brand visibility to host an exclusive space for fashion lovers. Beyond the runway, it will create opportunities for guests to connect, unwind and experience the coming together of style, premium taste and culture.

Through its Taste in Flow initiative, Lord’s is bringing its signature blend of distinct taste, style and sophistication to Lagos Fashion Week, creating an experience that celebrates creativity, meaningful connections and the art of enjoying the moment.

Gbemileke Lawal, Brand Manager of Lord’s London Dry Gin, said, “At Lord’s, we believe a distinctive experience goes beyond the product to encompass the atmosphere, the connections and the moments people share. Lagos Fashion Week provides an exciting platform to bring this idea to life. Through our Taste in Flow campaign, we look forward to creating an experience that reflects the distinct character of our brand and resonates with the fashion week community.”

At an event where visual expression is central to the fashion experience, the environment in which people meet and interact matters. Lord’s will bring this vision to life with a distinctive red-and-gold Style Lounge that reflects the brand’s identity and premium appeal. Complete with a signature bar and comfortable seating, the lounge will provide guests with a welcoming space to relax between shows, connect with others and experience Lord’s beyond the bottle.

For the brand, the idea is to make its presence felt beyond visibility. Through thoughtful presentation and an inviting atmosphere, Lord’s aims to contribute to the wider fashion week experience while expressing its commitment to premium occasions as a brand of distinction.

The brand’s “Taste in Flow” platform reflects an approach to enjoying life with ease, confidence and good taste. Within the fashion week environment, that idea comes to life through opportunities for conversations, social moments and a distinctive approach to hospitality that complements the wider event.

Beyond its exclusive lounge, Lord’s Gin plans to incorporate fashion-led moments and social interactions into its presence, creating further opportunities to connect its brand with the creativity and energy that define Lagos Fashion Week.

For a distinctive brand like Lord’s, meaningful participation in cultural events requires more than visibility. It calls for an understanding of the audience, the occasion and the role a brand can play in making an experience more memorable.

Through its participation in Lagos Fashion Week 2026, Lord’s London Dry Gin is bringing this philosophy into focus, connecting its identity with the energy of fashion, creativity and contemporary lifestyle. At Lagos Fashion Week 2026, Lord’s invites guests to discover what happens when style, taste and culture come together.