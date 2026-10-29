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Veteran Nigerian sports journalist dies after second wife flees with medical funds

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 07:18 - 29 October 2026
Photo credit: Magnific
Veteran Abuja-based sports journalist Adeolu Johnson has passed away following a critical illness. His death comes amidst shocking allegations from colleagues that his second wife disappeared with medical donations raised for his treatment.
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  • Sports journalist Abiola Shodiya alleges Adeolu Johnson’s second wife disappeared with donations for his hospital bills.

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  • Colleagues raised money for Johnson after he became critically ill, according to a post on X.

  • Another journalist claims Adeolu Johnson’s second wife only learnt of his death after someone contacted her.

Sports writer and integrity advocate Abiola Shodiya disclosed the development in a post on X, where he recounted how colleagues rallied around the journalist after he became critically ill.

According to Shodiya, the first batch of donations was sent to cover Johnson’s hospital bills and medication. However, he alleged that the journalist’s second wife, who had access to his bank account, disappeared after receiving a larger second payment.

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In his post, Shodiya wrote, “An Abuja-based veteran sports journalist became critically ill. Colleagues came together to raise funds for him, even using contacts within the sector.

“The first tranche of money was sent to him for hospital bills and medications.

“The second tranche, which was a heavier bag, was sent and his second wife who had access to his account ran away with the money.

“The man just died.

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“May his soul rest in peace.”

Another colleague, Olujide Olusola, also commented on the incident. He said the woman did not know Johnson had died until someone contacted her, after which his death was confirmed to her.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged disappearance of the funds have not been independently established. Johnson’s death has drawn attention to the distressing account of colleagues who reportedly contributed towards his treatment in the hope of helping him recover.

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