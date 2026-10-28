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BBNaija Star Nelly Mbonu surprises mother with new car

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 21:20 - 28 October 2026
BBNaija Star Nelly Mbonu surprises mother with new car
Former Big Brother Naija Season 9 finalist Nelly Mbonu shared an emotional video on social media as she presented her mother with a car and cash gift to show her gratitude.
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  • Nelly Mbonu presented her mother with a car and cash gift to appreciate her support.

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  • The former BBNaija housemate shared an emotional video of her mother shedding tears of joy after receiving the gifts.

  • Nelly Mbonu rose to fame on BBNaija Season 9 alongside Anita Ukah as the Nelita duo, finishing fifth in the 2024 finale.

The reality TV star shared a video of the presentation on social media, which captured her mother’s emotional reaction to the unexpected gifts.

In the video, Nelly’s mother appeared overwhelmed with emotion as she fought back tears while her daughter serenaded her. The moment became more joyful when she received the car keys and celebrated with a dance alongside Nelly.

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The celebratory scene attracted loved ones, who joined the mother and daughter to mark the occasion and congratulate her on the gifts.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy shares vision for Nigerian Academy as he hands Bukayo Saka 2026 Ballon d'Or Award

Nelly accompanied the video with a message dedicated to her mother, expressing her love and gratitude for everything she had done for her.

“DID A THING FOR THE LOML. She deserves the whole world. This a little thank you token to my mummy forever.”

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Nelly was a housemate on the ninth season of Big Brother Naija, titled No Loose Guard, in 2024. She entered the reality show alongside her longtime friend Anita Ukah as part of the duo known as Nelita.

The pair advanced to the finale, with Nelly finishing in fifth place. Before her appearance on the show, she had built a career as a chef, entertainer and video vixen, with appearances in several Nigerian music videos.

READ NEXT: Double blessing for Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi as she celebrates political appointment days after unveiling new house

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