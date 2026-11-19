Despite dominating possession with 22 shots and 42 touches in Tanzania's box, Nigeria managed just two shots on target. The toothless display puts head coach decisions under intense scrutiny following the exclusion of in-form forwards Kelechi Iheanacho and Gift Orban.

Super Eagles had 22 shots, 42 touches in the Tanzanian box and won the corner count 6-3, yet managed only two efforts on target.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tanzania registered 14 attempts of their own, with just one on target, but frustrated Nigeria by committing 18 fouls to the visitors’ eight.

In-form forwards Kelechi Iheanacho and Gift Orban were left out of the squad, a decision now under intense scrutiny

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Super Eagles produced one of the most wasteful attacking displays in recent memory as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Tanzania, a result that left supporters furious after a night in which Nigeria dominated the statistics but could not turn a mountain of attempts into a single goal.

Despite enjoying 51 per cent of possession, completing 372 accurate passes at an 86 per cent success rate and recording 42 touches in the opposition box compared with just 10 for the hosts, Nigeria could muster only two shots on target from 22 attempts, while two clear-cut big chances were also squandered in front of goal.

Eric Chelle is underfire for where Super Eagles find themselves.

Tanzania, who had 14 attempts of their own with only one finding its way on target, were content to sit tight, and the hosts committed 18 fouls compared with Nigeria’s eight as they disrupted the visitors’ rhythm and waited for mistakes that never needed to be forced, because the Super Eagles repeatedly wasted the openings they created themselves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The failure to score has inevitably reopened the debate over how Nigeria’s attack is being built and who is selected to lead it, particularly with Victor Osimhen absent from the qualifiers through injury and no obvious alternative stepping forward to fill the void.

Nigeria Super Eagles could only manage one win and a draw in their AFCON qualifying doubleheader against Tanzania (Photo Credit: Tolu Arokodare/Instagram)

Tolu Arokodare had raised hopes of a smooth transition after scoring twice in Uyo, but he was unable to repeat that form in Tanzania, and a team that appeared to have found some reassurance suddenly looked as short of ideas in the final third as at any point in recent months.

Back to winning ways 🦅 https://t.co/LHW2YC57Ht — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2026

Why Were Iheanacho and Orban Ignored?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Supporters have been quick to point to the omission of Kelechi Iheanacho and Gift Orban, two forwards regarded as being in strong form, with many asking how a team that could not find the net had left such options at home.

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates his latest goal.

The question will now follow the technical team into the next round of fixtures, since selection decisions are only ever judged by results, and a goalless draw in which Nigeria had 22 shots is precisely the kind of outcome that invites uncomfortable scrutiny of those who made the calls.

Full time https://t.co/WeVptdl90U — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 17, 2026

Creating Chances Is Not Enough

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defenders of the performance will inevitably argue that the Super Eagles at least created opportunities, but for a side with Nigeria’s pedigree and history of producing top-level strikers, that argument offers little comfort to fans who expect victories rather than moral wins.

The numbers underline the problem: a team that takes 22 shots and manages only two on target is not suffering from bad luck, but from poor decision-making, a lack of composure and an absence of the clinical edge that separates qualification contenders from also-rans.

Victor Osimhen picked up the injury in the UCL.