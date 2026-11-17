Nigeria's U23s Left Lubumbashi Broken - They Left Ikenne Dreaming of the Olympics Again

Nigeria's U23s Left Lubumbashi Broken - They Left Ikenne Dreaming of the Olympics Again

Nigeria's Olympic Eagles produced a sensational 4-0 comeback victory against DR Congo in Ikenne, overturning a two-goal first-leg deficit to advance 4-2 on aggregate in the 2027 U23 AFCON qualifiers.

Nigeria's Olympic Eagles produced a stunning comeback to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit against DR Congo, winning 4-0 in Ikenne to reach the final qualifying round for the U23 Africa Cup of Nations.

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The victory keeps alive the country's hopes of reaching the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Nigeria’s U-23 national team pulled off a stunning comeback on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, thrashing DR Congo 4-0 at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne to advance 4-2 on aggregate in the second round of the 2027 CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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Trailing 2-0 from Friday’s first leg in Lubumbashi, Nigeria struck early through late call-up Alex Owolayefa in the 8th minute before adding three second-half goals from Bright Edokpolor, Victor Samuel, and Abdulmuiz Adeleke (penalty) to book a final-round showdown against Zambia.

Job done.... Zambia up next! https://t.co/vHAqWkZYZp — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) November 17, 2026

The victory keeps Nigeria’s hopes of returning to the Olympic Games alive, with the winner of the final qualifying round against Zambia set to represent Africa at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Dream start for late call-up

Dream start for late call-upCalled up late to replace injured winger Zadok Yohanna, Alex Owolayefa pounced on a rebound to tap home after DR Congo’s goalkeeper spilled an early shot in the 8th minute.

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The Bendel Insurance forward had joined the squad less than 48 hours before the match, replacing Yohanna who suffered an injury in the first leg.

Zadok Yohanna of Brighton. || X

Owolayefa’s early goal gave Nigeria the platform they needed, and his involvement in the buildup to the second goal proved equally crucial.

Second-half surge seals the comeback

Benfica winger Bright Edokpolor leveled the tie on aggregate at 2-2 in the second half before turning provider, setting up substitute Victor Samuel to put Nigeria ahead 3-2 on aggregate.

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Late in the match, fellow substitute Abdulmuiz Adeleke converted from the penalty spot to put the tie beyond reach, completing the 4-0 victory.

Alex Owolayefa, the Nigerian hero against DR Congo.

Nigeria’s ability to score four without reply ensured they avoided the penalty shootout that a 2-0 win would have forced, advancing outright on aggregate.

First-leg context: the deficit Nigeria overcame

DR Congo had taken a 2-0 lead in Lubumbashi via a controversial 15th-minute own goal credited to goalkeeper Samuel Friday James and a 35th-minute free-kick from Filozofe Mabete.

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That meant Nigeria needed to win by at least three clear goals without conceding to overturn the deficit and qualify outright.

Bright Ozebagbe, the U23 Head Coach.

The Olympic Eagles delivered exactly that, scoring four without reply to complete one of the most remarkable comebacks in Nigerian U-23 football.

What’s next: Zambia awaits

Nigeria advances to the third and final qualifying round against Zambia in March 2027.

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The winner of that two-legged tie will qualify for the eight-team 2027 U-23 AFCON finals in Egypt, which doubles as Africa’s qualification tournament for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.