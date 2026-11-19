NAFDAC warns against KY Jelly in Nigerian markets, says authorised supply stopped over five years ago

The agency also seized suspected fake Nivea and Listerine products in a Warri market raid. Here's how to check what you're buying.

NAFDAC warns Nigerians against buying KY Jelly, saying its last authorised supply was over five years ago.

The agency seized suspected fake Nivea and Listerine products during an operation at Igbudu Market in Warri.

Consumers are advised to check product registration details and buy from reputable pharmacies and stores.

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Nigeria's food and drug regulator, NAFDAC, has told the public not to buy KY Jelly lubricant currently on sale, saying any stock found in the market should be treated as suspect. The agency says the product's marketing authorisation holders told it the last authorised supply was more than five years ago.

The warning came with news of an enforcement operation at Igbudu Market in Warri, Delta State, earlier this month. Officers from NAFDAC's Asaba Zonal Office, backed by the DSS, the Nigerian Army and the market union, visited identified shops after intelligence reports of counterfeit regulated products.

They confiscated suspected counterfeit cosmetics bearing the Nivea and Listerine names. ThisDay reports that products carrying the SC Johnson name were also seized. NAFDAC also denied social media claims that its officers had been attacked or chased out of the market, saying the operation was completed and every identified location was accessed.

NAFDAC Confiscates Counterfeit Cosmetics and Other Regulated Products in Igbudu Market, Warri



Yesterday, NAFDAC conducted an enforcement operation at Igbudu Market, Warri, Delta State, after intelligence reports indicated a proliferation of counterfeit regulated products in the… pic.twitter.com/px189T7KVF — NAFDAC NIGERIA (@NafdacAgency) November 7, 2026

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Note what NAFDAC did not say. It did not call every KY Jelly unit fake, and it hasn't said how the seized Nivea and Listerine items differed from genuine ones.

How to check what you're buying

Start with the NAFDAC number. Check the registration number on NAFDAC's NAPAMS portal and Greenbook. A valid number isn't proof of authenticity, because counterfeiters can copy real numbers, so compare the product details with the listing.

For Nivea, inspect the container. One tip often shared is to look at the plastic bottle or under the base for the moulded name of its parent company, Beiersdorf. Fakes may not replicate moulded engravings, but this isn't an official test, and a missing engraving doesn't automatically prove a product fake.

READ ALSO: How to check if a product is fake and report it to NAFDAC

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For Listerine and other mouthwash, check that the seal is intact, the printing is sharp and spelled correctly, and the batch number and expiry date are clear and not smudged. Compare the bottle with one from a reputable supermarket.

For anything else, be suspicious of prices far below the usual, products sold loose or without proper labels, and sellers who can't say where they source their stock. Buy from licensed pharmacies and established stores, and keep your receipt.