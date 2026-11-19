Nigerian football fans and analysts have turned on Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle following a frustrating 0-0 draw against Tanzania in Zanzibar, leaving Nigeria's AFCON 2027 qualification campaign hanging by a thread.

Nigerians are still in shock and venting their frustration after the Super Eagles’ 0-0 draw against Tanzania in Zanzibar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans and analysts have questioned Eric Chelle’s tactics, selection and ability to lead the team to AFCON 2027.

The Franco-Malian coach admitted Nigeria are “in trouble” after the result, which left their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigerian football fans have reacted angrily to the Super Eagles' goalless draw against Tanzania, with many questioning whether Eric Chelle is the right man to lead the national team's bid to qualify for AFCON 2027.

The disappointing result in Zanzibar has intensified concerns about Nigeria's qualification hopes, with supporters, analysts and commentators criticising Chelle's team selection, tactics and overall management of the game.

Full time https://t.co/WeVptdl90U — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 17, 2026

Despite creating opportunities against the Taifa Stars, the Super Eagles failed to find a breakthrough in a match many fans believed was a must-win encounter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

'Eric Chelle Is Not A Good Coach'

One of the strongest reactions came from football analyst and former Pulse Sports senior editor Solace, who delivered a blunt verdict on the Franco-Malian coach.

"Eric Chelle is not a good coach," he said.

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle says Nigeria is in trouble.

The comment quickly resonated with a section of supporters already frustrated by recent performances and results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another fan went even further, arguing that Nigeria needs a higher-profile coach to navigate the qualification campaign.

"We are on the verge of missing out on AFCON 2027. Eric Chelle is NOT the right manager to lead this team. We need a world-class manager, not Chelle," the supporter wrote.

Fans Question Seven Changes

Much of the criticism centered on Chelle's decision to make significant changes to the starting lineup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several supporters were left puzzled after seeing key players begin the game on the bench despite the importance of the fixture.

Alex Iwobi was benched against Tanzania

"I have questions for Eric Chelle," one supporter wrote.

"How do you beat Tanzania 3-1 in Uyo, travel for the return fixture and then make seven changes to your starting XI?

"I understand rotation, but this was not the game to experiment with. Alex Iwobi, Akor Adams and Ola Aina were among those dropped to the bench, and we saw a Nigeria side that struggled to impose itself."

Advertisement

Advertisement

I have questions for Eric Chelle. How do you beat Tanzania 3-1 in Uyo, travel for the return fixture and then make seven changes to your starting XI? I understand rotation, but this was not the game to experiment with. Alex Iwobi, Akor Adams and Ola Aina were among those dropped to the bench, and we saw a Nigeria side that struggled to impose itself. A 0-0 draw against a team already guaranteed a place at AFCON as co-hosts is simply not good enough when Nigeria desperately needs the points. The selection was questionable, the attacking display was uninspiring, and the tactical response left much to be desired. We cannot keep making qualification unnecessarily difficult for ourselves. Eric Chelle, what exactly was the game plan? Super Eagles fans, are you satisfied with this performance? 🇳🇬🦅 — Eze Henry Chizoba (@henrochizo14) November 17, 2026

The supporter described the selection as questionable and criticised what he viewed as an uninspiring attacking display.

Chelle Admits Nigeria Are In Trouble

The draw has also increased scrutiny because of Chelle's own assessment of the situation after the match.

The coach acknowledged the difficulties facing Nigeria and admitted qualification has become significantly more complicated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eric Chelle

According to Chelle, the Super Eagles created chances but failed to convert them when it mattered most.

His comments have done little to ease concerns among supporters, many of whom believe the team should have secured all three points regardless of missed opportunities.

'I'm Losing Faith In Him'

For some fans, the Tanzania result represents a turning point.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Yeah, I'm losing the little hope I managed to gather in Eric Chelle. He's losing me again," one supporter posted.

Yusuf Alhassan after missing a glorious chance late on for Nigeria Super Eagles.

Another added:

"Eric Chelle didn't understand the seriousness of this game. Can't believe we didn't win this game. Shocking result."

The frustration reflects growing fears that Nigeria could make qualification more difficult than necessary despite possessing one of the continent's most talented squads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Debate Over Accountability

Some supporters also questioned whether Chelle is being judged by the same standards as local coaches.

"I love Eric Chelle as a person so much, but I've realised Nigerians don't speak on him and his shortcomings as much as they'll speak on an indigenous coach," one fan wrote.

"We lost 3-0 to Guinea-Bissau and have now dropped points to Tanzania as well. No indigenous coach survives that."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The comment has reignited discussions among supporters about accountability and the expectations placed on foreign and local managers.

I love Eric Chelle as a person so much, but I’ve realized Nigerians don’t speak on him and his shortcomings as much as they’ll speak on an indigenous coach. We lost 3-0 to Guinea Bissau and have now dropped points to Tanzania as well. No indigenous coach survives that 👍🏾 — Micolo (@official_micolo) November 17, 2026

What Next For The Super Eagles?

The pressure is now firmly on Chelle as Nigeria's qualification campaign enters a decisive stage.

The Super Eagles must quickly rediscover their winning form and avoid further slip-ups if they are to keep their AFCON 2027 hopes alive.

Super Eagles captain Wilfried Ndidi.