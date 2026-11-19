Cristiano Ronaldo did not want the special tribute Portugal organised in his honour after he retired from the national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo retired from the Portugal national team under a cloud of controversy

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portugal remain in talks to offer the former captain a befitting farewell

Despite Ronaldo’s reluctance to partake in any tribute, the Portuguese Football Federation and the squad proceeded with the homage before the UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark in Braga.

Cristiano Ronaldo Retires from Portugal as Neymar, Fernandes React

Every player walked out wearing jerseys bearing Ronaldo’s name and the iconic No. 7. A large banner reading “Obrigado, capitão” was displayed in the stands, while new No. 7 Carlos Forbs wore a redesigned version of the shirt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans also delivered a standing ovation in the seventh minute as Portugal went on to suffer a heavy 4-1 defeat.

However, according to reports, Ronaldo did not care for the tribute.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his senior international debut for Portugal in August 2003, beginning an era that spanned over two decades.

Sources close to the Al-Nassr forward told the outlet that the 41-year-old felt uncomfortable with the scale of the planned ceremony and believed the timing was wrong, coming just over a week after he announced the end of his 23-year Portugal career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report notes that while the players took part in the tribute, some hold private views about what it was like to play alongside Ronaldo, though they remain publicly respectful and diplomatic.

The situation remains delicate following Ronaldo’s earlier rift with head coach Jorge Jesus, which prompted him to walk away from the national team.

His mother, Dolores Aveiro, has also voiced unhappiness with how the federation handled the farewell process.

Advertisement

Advertisement