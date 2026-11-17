Yusuf Alhassan after missing a glorious chance late on for Nigeria Super Eagles.

Yusuf Alhassan after missing a glorious chance late on for Nigeria Super Eagles.

Eric Chelle made seven changes, benched Alex Iwobi and paired Arokodare with Awoniyi — but Nigeria produced a poor, uninspiring display in Zanzibar, dropping two vital points in a goalless draw against Tanzania.

Nigeria failed to score despite creating opportunities against Tanzania.

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Eric Chelle's seven changes disrupted the rhythm from the first leg.

The Arokodare-Awoniyi partnership failed to click.

The Super Eagles' away form remains a major concern.

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Nigeria avoided defeat against Tanzania, but it was far from a convincing performance. After making seven changes to the side that won the first leg in Uyo, Eric Chelle watched his team labour through 90 minutes of uninspiring football.

Here are the biggest lessons from the stalemate in Zanzibar.

Too Many Changes, Too Little Reward

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One of the biggest talking points before kick-off was Chelle's decision to make seven changes from the side that defeated Tanzania in Uyo.

The coach had spent the previous days defending his right to choose whichever players and formation he felt were best. He backed those words with action by reshuffling almost every department of the team.

Set For Victory In Zanzibar 🇳🇬 https://t.co/hkp8ngwHTP — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 17, 2026

The most surprising call was the decision to leave Alex Iwobi on the bench. It marked only the second time in nearly three years that the Fulham midfielder had started a competitive Super Eagles game among the substitutes.

Chelle also rewarded first-leg heroes Tolu Arokodare and Moses Usor with starts, while Taiwo Awoniyi returned to lead the attack.

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On paper, the changes looked bold. On the pitch, they looked unnecessary.

Eric Chelle speaking before the game.

Nigeria lacked rhythm, creativity and understanding for long stretches of the match. Instead of building on the momentum from the first leg, the Super Eagles appeared like a team playing together for the first time.

The Two-Striker Experiment Failed

After Arokodare's match-winning brace in Uyo, many supporters were excited to see him paired with Awoniyi. The reality was far less encouraging.

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Both strikers struggled to establish any chemistry and often occupied similar spaces. Rather than complementing each other, they seemed disconnected throughout the game.

Arokodare netted his first brace for Nigeria Super Eagles in Uyo

Nigeria managed ten shots in the first half but failed to register a single effort on target. That statistic alone tells the story.

For long periods, Tanzania looked more comfortable dealing with Nigeria's attack than they had in the first leg.

Taiwo Awoniyi

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The experiment deserves credit for its ambition, but based on what happened in Zanzibar, it is difficult to argue for another immediate audition.

Tanzania Created the Better Chances

While Nigeria dominated possession in patches, the clearer opportunities often fell to the hosts.

The warning signs arrived late in the first half when Simon Msuva's effort crashed against the post, leaving Stanley Nwabali scrambling.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was in goal for Nigeria's clash against Tanzania

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That chance came moments after Calvin Bassey squandered Nigeria's best opening of the game. Meeting Moses Simon's corner from close range, the defender somehow failed to convert with only the goalkeeper to beat.

The second half followed a similar pattern.

Tanzania began aggressively and created several promising situations as Nigeria retreated deeper and deeper.

For a team that needed a win desperately, the Super Eagles spent too much of the match reacting rather than imposing themselves.

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Substitutions Improved Nigeria

Ironically, the players Chelle left out initially ended up helping Nigeria most.

Alex Iwobi and Akor Adams entered in the 61st minute and immediately brought more urgency to the attack.

Adams stretched the Tanzanian defence far better than Awoniyi had managed and nearly found the breakthrough with his first meaningful involvement.

Alex Iwobi is Nigeria's metronome but was benched against Tanzania

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Iwobi also added calmness in midfield, helping Nigeria move the ball quicker and with greater purpose. Their impact inevitably raises questions.

If they were needed to rescue the performance after an hour, why were they not trusted from the start?

The Away Problem Refuses to Disappear

Perhaps the biggest concern from the evening is Nigeria's continuing inability to dominate away from home.

The draw means the Super Eagles have now dropped four points from their last two away qualifiers.

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Nigeria suffered a brutal 3-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau

For a nation with ambitions of winning the Africa Cup of Nations, that return is worrying.

The contrast between the performance in Uyo and the one in Zanzibar was striking.

At home, Nigeria looked energetic and dangerous. Away from home, they looked hesitant and unsure of themselves.

That trend has become familiar over the last few years and remains one of the biggest issues Chelle must solve.

Qualification Is Still Alive, But...

The good news for Nigeria is that qualification remains possible.

The bad news is that performances like this make the road much harder than it should be.

Chelle deserves credit for guiding the team to four points from the Tanzania double-header, but many supporters will argue that six points were there for the taking.

Full time https://t.co/WeVptdl90U — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 17, 2026

More importantly, Tanzania exposed weaknesses that stronger opponents will punish ruthlessly.

The Super Eagles escaped Zanzibar without defeat. They did not escape without questions.