Ecuadorian star banned from football for 8 years after disfiguring referee’s face

Ecuadorian midfielder Jhon Perlaza has been banned from all football-related activity for eight years after throwing a rock that struck an assistant referee in the face, leaving the official needing facial surgery.

The incident took place on 17 October during a third-tier Ascenso Nacional match between Perlaza’s Club Ciudad de Yantzaza and Club Río Aguarico FC.

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In the 96th minute, Perlaza rose from the substitutes’ bench and hurled a stone that struck assistant referee Lenin Giovanni Ojeda Núñez squarely in the face. Ojeda collapsed immediately, clutching his face in agony, and the match was abandoned on the spot.

🚨🚨| BREAKING: Ecuadorian player Jhon Perlaza has been 𝐁𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐃 for 𝟖 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐒 from all football-related activity until 19 October 2034 for throwing a rock that struck an assistant referee in the face. 😳🇪🇨 [@BBCSport] https://t.co/bBgrn5zHVN — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 19, 2026

Video footage that later circulated online clearly shows Perlaza launching the object from the dugout. Ojeda suffered serious facial injuries that required surgery and a 60-day recovery period.

The Ecuadorian Football Federation’s disciplinary committee found Perlaza guilty of physical aggression against a match official and suspended him until 19 October 2034.

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#ATENCIÓN | La Federación Ecuatoriana de Fútbol (FEF) adoptó medidas disciplinarias provisionales contra Jhon Michel Perlaza Salas y el Club Ciudad de Yantzaza https://t.co/cFEcFvsy8G https://t.co/u8zNzi4sWF — El Universo (@eluniversocom) October 21, 2026

The federation will also ask FIFA to extend the ban worldwide, effectively ending any chance of him playing professionally anywhere during that time.

Club Ciudad de Yantzaza was fined $2,000 and ordered to cover Ojeda’s medical costs of around $4,370.