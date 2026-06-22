Lagos wants transport unions to police waste dumping after accusing them of keeping dirty garages

Lagos has tasked transport unions with enforcing sanitation at bus stops and garages, but questions remain over whether the move will address the city's wider refuse crisis.

Lagos has inaugurated a task force that empowers transport union members to help enforce sanitation across bus stops, garages and major roads.

The move comes despite state officials criticising many of those same unions for poor sanitation within their own garages.

While the task force targets indiscriminate dumping, questions remain over whether it will fix the waste collection problems many residents complain about.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lagos has decided on a new weapon to tackle growing waste concerns: transport union members.

On Saturday, the state government inaugurated a Special Task Force charging NURTW and RTEAN members with monitoring bus stops, garages, lay-bys and major roads against indiscriminate dumping, effectively deputising them as what Commissioner for Transportation Oluwaseun Osiyemi called "waste police."

Inauguration of Special Task Force (waste police)

It's a notable move, and a necessary one for the specific problem it targets. But it isn't the problem most Lagosians have actually been complaining about.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The task force is built around street-level dumping, people throwing waste out of car windows, traders generating refuse around garages, and shanties cluttering transport parks. Osiyemi was blunt about it: "We cannot fold our arms while people carry waste from their homes and dump it on roads, medians, and public spaces."

LAWMA's managing director, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, backed that up with scale: Lagos generates roughly 13,000 tonnes of waste daily, and the state is now leaning on unions that move over 22 million commuters a day to help police that volume.

The Lagos State Government has inaugurated a Special Task Force to combat indiscriminate waste dumping across the metropolis, particularly on roads, bus stops, garages, and lay-bys. As part of the initiative, members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the… pic.twitter.com/s8i1iMOO4N — Tokunbo Wahab (@tokunbo_wahab) June 21, 2026

That's a real and visible problem, and it deserves a real fix. But it's a different issue from the one residents have been raising for months about household waste sitting uncollected for weeks, and PSP operators allegedly dumping that waste illegally rather than at designated sites, all while pushing for higher fees.

LAWMA's own numbers, 418,500 tonnes evacuated in May, 173 black spots cleared, 474 complaints logged, describe a system technically functioning at scale, even as residents describe streets that stay dirty and drains that stay blocked. The task force, as announced, does nothing to close that specific gap. It's aimed at the street, not at the contract between residents and the operators meant to be serving them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There's also a credibility issue worth sitting with. The same transport unions now deputised to enforce sanitation were directly criticised in the same meeting for tolerating the problem inside their own garages, including shanties, indiscriminate trading, and unmaintained parks.

Waste collectors at work in a Lagos neighbourhood.

Osiyemi told them as much: "Before you can enforce discipline outside, your own garages and bus stops must be in order." Asking an actor to police a behaviour it has struggled to control in its own backyard is not necessarily fatal to the plan, but it does raise a fair question about how seriously the enforcement will be taken once the cameras leave Alausa.

So, is another task force the answer? For individual litterers tossing trash out of car windows or turning bus stops into dumping grounds, heavy fines paired with visible, consistent enforcement could genuinely work; that's precisely the kind of low-level, high-frequency offence that responds to deterrence once people believe they'll actually get caught.

NURTW officials

Advertisement

Advertisement

But that's not the whole crisis. The PSP accountability problem, operators failing to collect, then allegedly dumping illegally instead of doing the job they're already paid for, needs contractual enforcement and oversight from LAWMA itself, not union patrols on the street.