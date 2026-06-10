Since taking office in 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration has aggressively prioritized high-impact road infrastructure, launching and commissioning multi-billion naira corridors to unlock national economic potential

Since taking office in 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration has aggressively prioritized high-impact road infrastructure, launching and commissioning multi-billion naira corridors to unlock national economic potential

Full list of major road projects President Tinubu has commissioned since taking office

President Bola Tinubu has commissioned several major road projects since taking office in 2023, including sections of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Abuja expressways and interchange bridges, as part of his administration's infrastructure drive.

Tinubu has commissioned key road projects in Abuja, including the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) and the Arterial Road N20 interchange bridges, aimed at improving traffic flow and connectivity.

The president also inaugurated the first phase of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, one of Nigeria's largest infrastructure projects designed to boost trade, tourism and economic growth.

Other major projects linked to the administration include the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, while construction has been flagged off on the N1.245 trillion Gombe-Biu Highway.

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Since assuming office in May 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commissioned several major road and transport infrastructure projects across Nigeria, while also flagging off new strategic highways aimed at boosting connectivity, trade, and economic growth.

The projects form part of the administration's infrastructure agenda, with a focus on completing inherited projects and launching new ones considered critical to national development.

Below is a list of major road projects President Tinubu has commissioned since taking office.

1. Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX), Abuja (2026)

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Key infrastructure milestones under the administration include the newly completed main carriageways of the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) and the Arterial Road N20 interchange bridges.

In June 2026, President Tinubu inaugurated the main carriageways of the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) stretching from Ring Road I Junction to Ring Road II Junction in Abuja.

The road is designed to ease traffic congestion in the Federal Capital Territory and improve connectivity between rapidly expanding districts.

During the inauguration, Tinubu said his administration remains committed to completing both inherited and newly initiated infrastructure projects across the country.

2. Arterial Road N20 Interchange Bridges, Abuja (2025)

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On June 25, 2025, the president commissioned the newly constructed interchange bridges on Arterial Road N20, also known as Wole Soyinka Way, over the Outer Northern Expressway (Murtala Mohammed Way).

Speaking at the event, Tinubu described the project as "a magnificent piece of infrastructure and a beacon of collective aspiration for a more prosperous Federal Capital Territory."

READ ALSO: What every car owner in Nigeria needs to know before the police crackdown begins.

The bridges are expected to improve traffic flow and reduce travel time for commuters within Abuja.

3. First phase of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway (2025)

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The commissioning of the first completed phase of the historic Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project aims to bolster maritime trade, local content, and tourism across southern Nigeria.

President Tinubu commissioned the first completed phase of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in 2025, marking a major milestone in one of Nigeria's most ambitious road infrastructure projects.

The highway is expected to run approximately 700 kilometres along Nigeria's coastline, linking Lagos to Cross River State through several coastal states.

At the commissioning ceremony, Tinubu reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to local content, technology transfer and the empowerment of Nigerian workers involved in the project.

The coastal highway is expected to stimulate tourism, trade and economic activities along the country's southern corridor.

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4. Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway Section (2024)

In 2024, President Tinubu commissioned and flagged off work on sections of the proposed Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, a transformative infrastructure project expected to stretch about 1,068 kilometres.

The highway will connect Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger states in northern Nigeria to Ogun and Lagos states in the southwest, ending in Badagry near the international border.

The project is designed as a multi-lane concrete road with a projected lifespan of several decades and is expected to strengthen trade routes linking Nigeria's north and south.

READ ALSO: Tinubu inaugurates Abuja road project to boost infrastructure development

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Projects flagged off but not yet commissioned

Strategic foundational works, including sections of the transformative 1,068km Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, have been flagged off to seamlessly link northern agrarian states with southwestern industrial hubs.

While not yet completed or commissioned, the Tinubu administration has also launched construction on several major highways.

Gombe-Biu Highway

The Federal Government flagged off the reconstruction and dualisation of the Gombe-Biu Highway, a project valued at N1.245 trillion.

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Minister of Works David Umahi and Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya performed the groundbreaking ceremony on behalf of President Tinubu.

The road is expected to improve transportation links between the North-East states and support economic activities in the region.

Tinubu's infrastructure drive

Since 2023, the Tinubu administration has prioritised road construction as a key pillar of its economic agenda. The government says improved road networks will reduce transportation costs, boost interstate commerce, attract investment and create jobs.