Surprise, support, shock: Different reactions meet Peller and Jarvis’ traditional wedding

A video of Nigerian TikToker Peller participating in traditional marriage rites with his fiancée, Jarvis, after travelling to her hometown in Benin City to officially pay her bride price, has stirred reactions on social media.

Peller announced that he has officially paid Jarvis’ bride price in Benin City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ceremony comes weeks after his proposal to Jarvis in Ghana in June.

The development has sparked mixed reactions, with supporters celebrating the couple while critics question their readiness for marriage.

​The popular streamer announced the development via his social media pages on Sunday, revealing that he had fulfilled the traditional marriage requirement.

​He wrote: “Today, I proudly paid the bride price of the woman I love. A beautiful journey has officially begun, and I’m grateful to both families for their blessings. She said ‘yes’ to forever, and now it’s time to build our future together. Officially off the market.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

​The development comes just weeks after Peller proposed to Jarvis in Ghana on June 3.

​Videos and photos from the traditional ceremony have since gone viral, generating mixed reactions online. While many fans congratulated the couple and wished them a happy future together, others questioned whether the union is genuine or just social media content meant to drive engagement.

One user wrote: “Heavenly Father, please protect this marriage from every destroyer of home, keep this young man’ heart locked to his wife ….Peller May God give d will to control ur erection whenever u step out.”

​Another wrote: “Marriage nor be content o...make una nor quarrel o.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

One added: “The moment he tried to peace sign and she dropped his hand calmly. So precious! Javis will definitely build a home and a man! Congratulations.”

​Another commented: “Are you sure that this isn’t content,abi she's pregnant?”

The Love Story of Jarvis and Peller

​Both are rising stars in digital content, and their fun videos and open affection have helped them build a large online following.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​Their relationship is now one of the most talked about among young Nigerians.

A few months ago, after breaking up with Jarvis, Peller said he would never date or marry a Nigerian woman again.

Peller and Jarvis at their formal Introduction ceremony

​Jarvis also confirmed their breakup when people asked questions after a controversial incident where Peller crashed his car on purpose during a live stream.

​She explained that Peller had pushed for secrecy to protect their privacy, but that approach ultimately caused more problems.

Advertisement

Advertisement