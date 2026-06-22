Asake and Spotify host an exclusive, one-night-only live performance of the Afrobeats star’s latest album, 'M$NEY', in London

Asake and Spotify host an exclusive, one-night-only live performance of the Afrobeats star’s latest album, 'M$NEY', in London

Asake previews four new tracks at Spotify London concert for his album 'M$NEY'

Asake performed songs from his latest album 'M$NEY' and also previewed four new songs at his Spotify listening party in London.

On Sunday, June 21, 2x GRAMMY-nominated Afrobeats icon Asake delivered a special one-night-only performance of his chart-topping album M$NEY at London's historic Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

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Presented in partnership with Spotify, the intimate, invite-only event welcomed friends, family, and several of Asake’s top listeners on Spotify for an exclusive live experience.

The special evening marked Asake's first time performing 'M$NEY' live since the album's release in May. Accompanied by a live orchestra, Asake sang hits from the project alongside four unreleased songs. The entire performance was filmed, with a full concert film to be released on Spotify in the coming days.

M$NEY' showcases Asake's signature fusion of melodic innovation and Afrobeats rhythm.

A bold meditation on gratitude, prosperity, spirituality, and ambition, 'M$NEY' showcases Asake's signature fusion of melodic innovation and Afrobeats rhythm. Upon release, 'M$NEY' topped streaming charts in more than 19 countries, including Nigeria, and peaked at No. 8 in the United States.

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Following the album's success, Asake was ranked the No. 15 digital artist globally by Kworb Data, joining a list that includes some of the world's biggest music stars.

Four albums in, two Grammy nominations to his name, the most entries on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, and the most-streamed artist on Spotify Nigeria, Asake drops M$NEY, his fourth studio album released on the 1st of May via GIRAN REPUBLIC and EMPIRE.

Asake performing at the Spotify Listening event for his album 'M$NEY' in London

The 13-track project is perhaps Asake's most sonically varied to date. It opens with a live choral performance (an unusual choice that immediately signals this is not going to be a straightforward Afrobeats record) and moves through orchestral arrangements, jazz-tinged strings, dance production, and amapiano before it is done.

Speaking on the album, Asake said: "M$NEY is a reflection of my spiritual and creative journey. Everything flows from a place of gratitude to God, and every moment that's shaped me. I stay true to myself but also weave in new creative expressions from my life experiences and personal evolution."

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Asake and Spotify Host an Exclusive, One-Night-Only Live Performance of the Afrobeats Star’s Latest Album, M$NEY, in London