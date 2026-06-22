Wizkid teases new album as Paris listening party holds this Thursday

Wizkid has sparked fresh album speculation after posting a one-word teaser on X as reports of a Paris listening party begin circulating.

Wizkid sparked excitement after posting a one-word teaser about a new album on X.

Reports also suggest a listening party could take place in Paris this week.

Fans believe the rollout mirrors the strategy Wizkid has used before releasing major projects.

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Wizkid took to X over the weekend with a post that read: "Album." He gave no title, no date, and no further explanation, but it was enough to send fans into immediate speculation mode.

Hours later, reports surfaced that a pre-release album party is scheduled for this Thursday, June 25, in Paris. Neither Wizkid nor his camp has confirmed the event directly, but the timing, which lands just days after the cryptic post, has fans convinced that something concrete is already in motion behind the scenes.

Album 🦅 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) June 20, 2026

The party is reportedly being thrown in partnership with Deeds Magazine at Cova Club, with Wizkid expected to perform a live set alongside DJs Yosa and Gingerboy, hosted by Sina and Rae Grey93. It follows recent Instagram stories showing him at studios near the Eiffel Tower, fuelling speculation that the album may have been recorded, at least partly, in Paris.

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Wizkid has built a career out of teasing albums in the most minimal way possible, only for things to move fast once he's ready.

Morayo was confirmed with a single tweet on his late mother's birthday in 2024: "MORAYO!! Best album I ever made!! Now listen! It's only up from here!" A tracklist and release date followed within months. Before that, Made in Lagos was teased for over two years before its eventual 2020 release.

Wizkid's 6th LP 'Morayo'

Even his collaborative work follows the same instinct for surprise, the Real Vol. 1 EP with Asake was announced mid-interview during an Apple Music session, with Wizkid telling listeners simply, "It's called REAL, and it drops this December," as Asake nodded beside him.

So while nothing about the title, tracklist or release date is confirmed yet, the Paris party, if it happens as reported, would fit squarely into how Wizkid typically operates, giving a vague tease, followed by a sudden, well-organised reveal.

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Asake & Wizkid's ‘REAL VOL 1'

If confirmed, this would mark his first full studio album since Morayo, the deeply personal 2024 project dedicated to his late mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, who died in 2023. That album leaned heavily into reflection and legacy, themes that earned warm reviews but also left some critics wanting a bolder creative swing.

Whatever comes next will inevitably be read against that backdrop and will be judged based on whether it signals Wizkid moving forward, or if he is just circling the same emotional terrain again.