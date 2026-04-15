Advertisement

A Decade On, Still Missing: MMF CEO warns Chibok is now a metaphor for neglect

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 12:27 - 15 April 2026
MMF CEO warns Chibok is now a metaphor for neglect
As the world marks twelve years since the abduction of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok in northeast Nigeria, the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) has called for renewed accountability, warning that the tragedy has come to symbolise a broader pattern of neglect and diminishing global urgency.
Advertisement

In a statement released alongside its latest report, MMF said that 89 of the girls remain unaccounted for, underscoring the extent to which the crisis remains unresolved more than a decade later.

Advertisement

According to the Foundation, 187 of the girls have either escaped or been released and rescued since the abduction on April 14, 2014. In addition, over 40 children have been born in captivity and returned with their mothers, reflecting the long-term human consequences.

Despite these developments, MMF noted that progress has slowed significantly, with no confirmed recovery of a Chibok girl in the past year.

“Chibok has become more than a place or a moment in time,” the Chief Executive Officer of MMF said. “It is now a metaphor for neglect—of responsibility, of accountability, and of our collective empathy for those who continue to live with the consequences of this tragedy.”

The Foundation warned that the Chibok abduction, once a defining moment of global outrage, now reflects a broader failure to sustain attention and follow through on commitments. It further noted that subsequent abductions of schoolchildren across Nigeria have reinforced fears among families and undermined confidence in the safety of education, particularly for girls.

Advertisement

“What Chibok exposed was not only a security failure, but a failure of sustained attention—the inability to begin and to finish, to respond and to follow through,” the statement said.

MMF called on the Government of Nigeria to intensify efforts to locate those still missing and to ensure transparency and accountability in its response. It also urged the United Nations and the international community to renew engagement and support coordinated efforts to protect children and safeguard education in conflict-affected regions.

The Foundation emphasised that the long-term impact of the abduction extends beyond those still missing, affecting survivors, families, and entire communities. Many girls have experienced disrupted education, prolonged trauma, and uncertain futures.

“Chibok must not be remembered only as a tragedy,” the CEO said. “It must remain a call to action. Until every missing girl is accounted for, this responsibility remains unfinished.”

Aisha Muhammed Oyebode
Murtala Muhammed Foundation

#FEATUREDPOST

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
The evolving landscape of professional certifications and the role of digital learning platforms in career growth
Lifestyle
15.04.2026
The evolving landscape of professional certifications and the role of digital learning platforms in career growth
President Trump declares victory, says war with Iran is over
News
15.04.2026
President Trump declares victory, says war with Iran is over
Trump says China has agreed to stop weapon sales to Iran as a condition for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
News
15.04.2026
Trump says China has agreed to stop weapon sales to Iran as a condition for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
Mastering Microsoft certifications with reliable resources and exam preparation tools
Lifestyle
15.04.2026
Mastering Microsoft certifications with reliable resources and exam preparation tools
Advancing IT careers with smart certification training and preparation
Lifestyle
15.04.2026
Advancing IT careers with smart certification training and preparation
A tired person
Lifestyle
15.04.2026
5 early warning signs of diabetes many people ignore