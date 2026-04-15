A Decade On, Still Missing: MMF CEO warns Chibok is now a metaphor for neglect

As the world marks twelve years since the abduction of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok in northeast Nigeria, the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) has called for renewed accountability, warning that the tragedy has come to symbolise a broader pattern of neglect and diminishing global urgency.

In a statement released alongside its latest report, MMF said that 89 of the girls remain unaccounted for, underscoring the extent to which the crisis remains unresolved more than a decade later.

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According to the Foundation, 187 of the girls have either escaped or been released and rescued since the abduction on April 14, 2014. In addition, over 40 children have been born in captivity and returned with their mothers, reflecting the long-term human consequences.

Despite these developments, MMF noted that progress has slowed significantly, with no confirmed recovery of a Chibok girl in the past year.

“Chibok has become more than a place or a moment in time,” the Chief Executive Officer of MMF said. “It is now a metaphor for neglect—of responsibility, of accountability, and of our collective empathy for those who continue to live with the consequences of this tragedy.”

The Foundation warned that the Chibok abduction, once a defining moment of global outrage, now reflects a broader failure to sustain attention and follow through on commitments. It further noted that subsequent abductions of schoolchildren across Nigeria have reinforced fears among families and undermined confidence in the safety of education, particularly for girls.

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“What Chibok exposed was not only a security failure, but a failure of sustained attention—the inability to begin and to finish, to respond and to follow through,” the statement said.

MMF called on the Government of Nigeria to intensify efforts to locate those still missing and to ensure transparency and accountability in its response. It also urged the United Nations and the international community to renew engagement and support coordinated efforts to protect children and safeguard education in conflict-affected regions.

The Foundation emphasised that the long-term impact of the abduction extends beyond those still missing, affecting survivors, families, and entire communities. Many girls have experienced disrupted education, prolonged trauma, and uncertain futures.

“Chibok must not be remembered only as a tragedy,” the CEO said. “It must remain a call to action. Until every missing girl is accounted for, this responsibility remains unfinished.” ​Aisha Muhammed Oyebode

Murtala Muhammed Foundation