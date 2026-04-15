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Is dusting powder safe? Here’s what everyone should know

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 14:15 - 15 April 2026
Is baby powder safe for babies?
Dusting powder may pose hidden health risks for babies, including breathing issues and potential brain damage. Here’s what parents need to know.
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  • Dusting powder particles are fine and can be easily inhaled deep into a baby's delicate lungs.

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  • This could cause serious respiratory issues like coughing, lung irritation, breathing difficulty, and even respiratory distress.

  • Other risks include skin irritation from fragrances, potential chemical exposure from contaminants, and concerns about certain ingredients interfering with the newborn’s system.

dusting-powder-risks
A smiling baby

For a long time, baby powder, commonly known as dusting podwer, has been the go-to for keeping little ones fresh and dry. That classic scent is almost synonymous with a clean baby.

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However, health experts are now raising some red flags

It turns out that dusting powder might be doing more harm than good, and the risks are something every parent needs to have on their radar.

Read Next: Should You Bathe Newborns Daily? Toke Makinwa vs A Paediatrician

What makes dusting powder risky?

dusting-powder-risks
Talcum
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The main issue is the fineness of the powder. Because the particles are so tiny, they don't just stay on the skin. They float in the air the moment you use them.

When babies breathe those particles in, they can travel deep into their lungs, which can lead to some pretty serious breathing problems.

Keep in mind that infants have very delicate airways. They aren't as efficient at filtering out dust as adults are, which makes them way more vulnerable to irritation.

Inhaling these particles can cause things like:

  • Coughing and throat irritation

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  • Breathing difficulty

  • Lung irritation

  • In severe cases, respiratory distress

Since babies can't tell us when they're having trouble catching their breath, these risks can sometimes fly under the radar until they become an emergency.

RELATED: Do’s and Don’ts Around Newborns: Simple Rules You Should Never Ignore

The bigger concern: Oxygen flow and brain health

The biggest worry for doctors is that if a baby’s breathing is compromised by the powder, their oxygen levels can drop.

In extreme cases, this lack of oxygen can actually impact brain development or cause lasting injury.

While it's not common, the risk is high enough that many paediatricians now suggest skipping the powder altogether.

Read Next: How to Treat Diaper Rash on Your Baby

Other health concerns to be aware of

1. Skin reactions

Some powders have fragrances that can actually irritate a baby's sensitive skin, potentially causing the very rashes you're trying to prevent.

2. Chemical exposure

There’s also been a long-standing debate about talc-based powders and whether they might contain harmful contaminants like asbestos.

3. Effects on newborn health

There’s even some concern that certain ingredients might interfere with a newborn’s liver function, potentially contributing to issues like jaundice.

Read Next: 7 Baby Lotions That Don’t Cause Heat & Rashes

Why do babies face a higher risk?

dusting-powder-risks
A smiling baby

Because their systems are still "under construction", babies just don't have the same defenses we do.

Their lungs, skin, and immune systems are all hypersensitive to environmental irritants, including those fine powder clouds.

Safer ways to care for your baby’s skin

dusting-powder-risks
A loving parent caring for a baby

The good news is that you can still keep your baby comfortable without the risk. Here are some safer alternatives:

  • Pat the skin dry gently after bathing

  • Change diapers frequently

  • Use doctor-recommended creams

  • Allow the skin to air-dry when possible

By sticking to these simple steps, you can keep your baby’s skin healthy and dry without any of the inhalation risks.

Read Next: 5 Tips to help your baby sleep through the night

At the end of the day, baby powder might feel like a tradition, but medical experts are leaning toward the "better safe than sorry" approach.

It's usually best to reach for a cream or just let the skin breathe instead.

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