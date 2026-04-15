The former vice president admis this will be his last shot at the presidency

The former vice president admis this will be his last shot at the presidency

After three failed attempts, Atiku says 2027 will be his final run for the Presidency

Atiku Abubakar has all but confirmed that he plans to run for the presidency in 2027 on the platform of the African Democratic Congress.

Atiku Abubakar shares intention to run for the 2027 presidential election

The former vice president admits this will be his last shot at the presidency

Atiku says ADC will attempt to produce a consensus candidate

Advertisement

Advertisement

On April 15, 2026, Nigeria's former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had an exclusive interview with Arise TV where he announced his plans to run for President in 2027.

Abubakar, who served as Vice President to Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007, is gearing up to throw his hat in the ring for the race to occupy Aso Rock in 2027. He added that this coming election, which is scheduled for January of next year, will be his last attempt at the Presidency.

"The stakes are higher because I believe this will be my last outing," Atiku Abubakar said in 2027, being his last shot at the Presidency.

The 2027 election will be my last attempt at contesting for president.



- Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar pic.twitter.com/BTgZ6QPrE2 — Imran Muhammad (@Imranmuhdz) April 15, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked why Nigerians should take a chance on him, especially as he would be on the ballot for the last time, the former vice president said he represents both the past and future of Nigeria and has the required experience to lead the country.

"I represent both the past and the future simply because we have seen various types of leadership in the country, both the old and the young....I still believe our expectations of the young leadership are below what we thought...and I personally believe the experience and tutelage from the older generation is required."

Q: If the consensus candidate emerges within the ADC Coalition, will you step aside in the interest of unity?



Atiku: It is not about stepping aside, the first option in coalition is to work out a consensus. If that doesn’t emerge, then we go for direct primaries. pic.twitter.com/EZFo9sHPpD — Imran Muhammad (@Imranmuhdz) April 15, 2026

Atiku Abubakar is part of the coalition of politicians who have adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the party with which to unseat the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027. When asked whether he is willing to support whoever emerges as the ADC flagbearer, he said the party would first aim to produce a consensus candidate, and where that fails, they will resort to direct primaries.

Atiku's path to securing the ADC nomination will not be an easy one. He will be up against political heavyweights who all ran for the Presidency in 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former governor of Anambra state Peter Obi

Among Atiku's fierce competitors is former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, who ran for the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the Labour Party, where he came third despite winning the most states.

Former governor of Rivers State and former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi

Also expected to be eying the ADC ticket is Rotimi Amaechi, the former governor of Rivers State, who contested for the ticket of the APC alongside the incumbent president Bola Tinubu in 2023.

Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who ran for the presidency in 2023 under the platform of the NNPP, also recently joined the ADC and might be throwing his hat in the ring for the primary.

Should Atiku Abubakar manage to clinch the ADC ticket, it would be the fourth time he would be up for voting for the position of the president of Nigeria after previously running in 2007 under the platform of the Action Congress of Nigeria, where he came third behind the winner, Umaru Yar'adua of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), and second place Muhammadu Buhari of the All Nigeria's People's Party (ANPP).

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan

In 2011, Atiku lost the PDP primaries to the then incumbent Goodluck Jonathan, who succeeded late president Yar'adua, who died in 2010. He later dumped the PDP for the coalition All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2015 but was beaten to the ticket by former military president Muhammadu Buhari.

President Bola Tinubu