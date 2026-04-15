After three failed attempts, Atiku says 2027 will be his final run for the Presidency
Atiku Abubakar shares intention to run for the 2027 presidential election
The former vice president admits this will be his last shot at the presidency
Atiku says ADC will attempt to produce a consensus candidate
On April 15, 2026, Nigeria's former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had an exclusive interview with Arise TV where he announced his plans to run for President in 2027.
Abubakar, who served as Vice President to Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007, is gearing up to throw his hat in the ring for the race to occupy Aso Rock in 2027. He added that this coming election, which is scheduled for January of next year, will be his last attempt at the Presidency.
"The stakes are higher because I believe this will be my last outing," Atiku Abubakar said in 2027, being his last shot at the Presidency.
The 2027 election will be my last attempt at contesting for president.— Imran Muhammad (@Imranmuhdz) April 15, 2026
- Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar pic.twitter.com/BTgZ6QPrE2
When asked why Nigerians should take a chance on him, especially as he would be on the ballot for the last time, the former vice president said he represents both the past and future of Nigeria and has the required experience to lead the country.
"I represent both the past and the future simply because we have seen various types of leadership in the country, both the old and the young....I still believe our expectations of the young leadership are below what we thought...and I personally believe the experience and tutelage from the older generation is required."
Q: If the consensus candidate emerges within the ADC Coalition, will you step aside in the interest of unity?— Imran Muhammad (@Imranmuhdz) April 15, 2026
Atiku: It is not about stepping aside, the first option in coalition is to work out a consensus. If that doesn’t emerge, then we go for direct primaries. pic.twitter.com/EZFo9sHPpD
Atiku Abubakar is part of the coalition of politicians who have adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the party with which to unseat the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027. When asked whether he is willing to support whoever emerges as the ADC flagbearer, he said the party would first aim to produce a consensus candidate, and where that fails, they will resort to direct primaries.
Atiku's path to securing the ADC nomination will not be an easy one. He will be up against political heavyweights who all ran for the Presidency in 2023.
Among Atiku's fierce competitors is former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, who ran for the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the Labour Party, where he came third despite winning the most states.
Also expected to be eying the ADC ticket is Rotimi Amaechi, the former governor of Rivers State, who contested for the ticket of the APC alongside the incumbent president Bola Tinubu in 2023.
Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who ran for the presidency in 2023 under the platform of the NNPP, also recently joined the ADC and might be throwing his hat in the ring for the primary.
Should Atiku Abubakar manage to clinch the ADC ticket, it would be the fourth time he would be up for voting for the position of the president of Nigeria after previously running in 2007 under the platform of the Action Congress of Nigeria, where he came third behind the winner, Umaru Yar'adua of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), and second place Muhammadu Buhari of the All Nigeria's People's Party (ANPP).
In 2011, Atiku lost the PDP primaries to the then incumbent Goodluck Jonathan, who succeeded late president Yar'adua, who died in 2010. He later dumped the PDP for the coalition All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2015 but was beaten to the ticket by former military president Muhammadu Buhari.
Atiku Abubakar returned to the PDP and clinched the party's ticket ahead of the 2019 election, which he came second to the then incumbent Buhari, who secured a second term. Atiku's third attempt was in 2023, where he was PDP's flagbearer in the election won by the current president, Bola Tinubu.