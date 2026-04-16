Saudi Arabia cuts Nigeria’s Hajj quota to 66,910 after underutilised slots

Saudi Arabia has reduced Nigeria’s Hajj quota to 66,910 pilgrims after the country failed to fully utilise its previous allocation.

Saudi Arabia reduced Nigeria’s Hajj quota from about 95,000 to 66,910 pilgrims.



The cut followed Nigeria’s failure to fully utilise its previous slots.



51,513 slots are allocated to state pilgrims’ boards and 15,397 to private tour operators.



States may have to reduce the number of intending pilgrims they can send.

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Saudi Arabia has reduced Nigeria’s Hajj quota for the 2026 pilgrimage to 66,910 pilgrims, down from the previous allocation of about 95,000 slots, following the country’s failure to fully utilise its earlier quota.

The development was confirmed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, which said the reduction was communicated by Saudi authorities during preparations for the next pilgrimage.

According to the commission, the cut was largely due to the low turnout of Nigerian pilgrims in the previous Hajj exercise, where fewer than 60,000 Nigerians travelled despite the higher allocation granted by the Saudi government.

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Saudi authorities typically allocate Hajj quotas to countries based on factors such as population size and historical participation. However, unused slots can lead to reductions in subsequent years as the kingdom adjusts accommodation and logistics at the holy sites.

The annual pilgrimage takes place in the holy city of Mecca and surrounding sacred locations, drawing millions of Muslims from across the world.

Under the new arrangement, officials said the 66,910 slots allocated to Nigeria will be shared between state pilgrims’ welfare boards and licensed private tour operators responsible for organising pilgrim travel.

Data from the Hajj commission indicates that 51,513 of the slots will go to state pilgrims’ welfare boards, while 15,397 spaces will be reserved for private tour operators.

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The reduction is expected to affect the number of pilgrims each state can sponsor, forcing local Hajj boards to adjust their allocations and screening processes for intending pilgrims.

Some state authorities have already begun reviewing their lists of applicants in response to the smaller quota.

The Hajj pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam, and Muslims who are financially and physically able are expected to perform it at least once in their lifetime.