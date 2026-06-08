'Let Americans take over Mandara Mountains': Ndume calls for US military base in Borno to fight Boko Haram

Senator Ali Ndume has called on the United States to establish a military base in Borno State, arguing that an American presence in the Mandara Mountains could help weaken Boko Haram.

Senator Ali Ndume has urged the United States to establish a military base in Borno State.

He argued that a presence in the Mandara Mountains would help disrupt Boko Haram supply routes and movement.

Ndume's comments come amid ongoing security cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

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A Nigerian senator has called on the United States to set up a military base in the Mandara Mountains in Borno State, arguing that an American presence in the area would significantly weaken Boko Haram's operational capacity across the North-East.

Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South in the Senate and formerly served as Senate Chief Whip, made the call on Sunday during an appearance on Channels Television.

Gwoza Hill, Borno

Speaking amid fresh concerns about terrorist activity in the region, Ndume said American forces had the technology and firepower to do what Nigerian troops alone had struggled to achieve, cutting off the supply routes and movement corridors that insurgents rely on.

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"Let the Americans go to Gwoza and take over the Mandara Mountains," he said, adding that the area's geography made it a strategic vantage point from which forces could monitor activity as far as Sambisa Forest.

Ndume's argument was rooted in terrain. He described a corridor running from Sambisa through Lake Chad, into Kaga, and down through Mandaragirau toward Gwoza, a route he said insurgents use to move men, weapons, and supplies around Borno State.

Military operations against Boko Haram and its splinter factions have continued across Borno State for more than a decade.

Breaking that cycle, he argued, would effectively strand terrorist elements with no means of resupply or reinforcement. But he was clear that achieving this required more than intent. "You can't do that without a team and enough boots on the ground," he said. "The Nigerian army needs the resources."

His comments arrive at a moment of active security cooperation between Nigeria and the United States. Last month, the Defence Headquarters announced that joint counter-terrorism operations carried out with the United States Africa Command had resulted in the elimination of several ISIS fighters in the North-East.

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Director of Defence Information Major General Samaila Uba described the coordinated strikes as meaningful progress in efforts to dismantle terrorist networks in the region.

Major General Samaila Uba

Borno State has remained the centre of gravity of Nigeria's insurgency crisis for over a decade. Military operations against Boko Haram and its splinter factions have continued across the Sambisa Forest, the Mandara Mountains, and the Lake Chad Basin, with security forces making incremental gains but falling short of a decisive resolution.

Ndume's call reflects a view held by a number of observers that the scale of the challenge requires sustained external support, in intelligence, equipment, and personnel, beyond what Nigeria can currently deploy on its own.

There has been no response to his remarks.

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