The death of Colonel I.A. Muhammad is the latest in a surge of deadly Boko Haram assaults targeting high-ranking officers and military bases across Borno State.

The death of Colonel I.A. Muhammad is the latest in a surge of deadly Boko Haram assaults targeting high-ranking officers and military bases across Borno State.

Nigerian Army colonel and several soldiers killed in Boko Haram ambush in Borno

A Nigerian Army colonel, I.A. Muhammad, and several soldiers were killed in a deadly Boko Haram ambush in Monguno, Borno State. Read more on the surge of insurgent attacks in the North-East.

A Nigerian Army senior officer, Colonel I.A. Mohammad, was killed during an ambush by Boko Haram fighters. This happened after the insurgents launched a coordinated nighttime attack on a military base in Monguno, Borno State.

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Colonel I.A. Mohammad, who was killed in a Boko Haram ambush while leading reinforcements in Monguno, Borno State

Soldiers currently serving in the North-East region shared the news on Monday morning. They explained that the high-ranking officer was leading a mission to send reinforcements and push back the terrorists when he was killed.

The sources said the attack began on Sunday night, hitting a Forward Operating Base (FOB) belonging to the 242 Battalion in Monguno. This base is part of Sector 3, which is involved in the military’s efforts against the insurgency.

Nigerian Army troops on patrol in Borno State. Insurgent attacks on military formations in the region have intensified in recent weeks.

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“One of our senior commanders, Colonel I.A. Mohammad, was killed last night when Boko Haram attacked Monguno. They also killed some soldiers during the attack,” a soldier on the front lines said.

READ ALSO: How Boko Haram killed 20 soldiers in Borno

Monguno is a strategic military hub hosting a large camp with multiple sub-units, including battalions led by Colonels and Lieutenant Colonels, under the supervision of a sector commander, a General Officer Commanding.

Sources explained that during the attack, insurgents focused their assault on a smaller but critical military position, the FOB, prompting an urgent call for reinforcement.

“The Colonel got information that troops at the FOB were under heavy attack. As a committed commander, he mobilised to lead reinforcement to the location,” another source said.

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However, tragedy struck before he could reach the embattled troops.

Reports gathered that while advancing towards the frontline, the Colonel’s convoy drove into a deadly ambush laid by the insurgents, who had planted a remotely detonated explosive device along the route.

“He did not die inside the camp. He was on his way to support his men when Boko Haram fighters ambushed them with a controlled landmine. It was not the type you step on; it was detonated remotely at the exact moment his vehicle approached,” the source added.

Reports indicate that the Colonel was killed instantly in the explosion, along with an unknown number of soldiers who were with him.

The rise in remotely detonated IEDs poses a growing threat to military convoys operating in the North-East.

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This attack underscores the growing use of complex homemade bombs by Boko Haram fighters, prompting new worries about the safety of military personnel serving in the area.

READ ALSO: Borno Senatoral candidate who secretly supplied fuel to Boko Haram gets 10 years in prison

This incident follows shortly after terrorists struck a military base in Benisheikh, Borno State, on April 9, 2026, resulting in the deaths of an undisclosed number of soldiers, including Brigadier General Oseni Braimah.

A similar report confirmed that Boko Haram fighters launched a prolonged night assault on the Benisheikh base, killing Brigadier-General O.O. Braimah and several soldiers after heavy gunfire and explosives were deployed during the attack.

On March 9, 2026, Lieutenant Colonel Umar Farouq and several other soldiers lost their lives when insurgents overran a military base in the Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

During a series of military attacks in the state on March 6, 2026, terrorists also killed Lieutenant Colonel S.I. Iliyasu, the commanding officer of the 222 Battalion.