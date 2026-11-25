VIDEO: Supporters run for safety as suspected thugs attack NDC's campaign convoy and office in Benin

Suspected political thugs have attacked the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign office and convoy in Benin, Edo State, just hours before presidential candidate Peter Obi was scheduled to attend a town hall meeting.

Suspected political thugs allegedly attacked the NDC campaign convoy and campaign office in Benin, Edo State.

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The incident happened before Peter Obi's scheduled town hall meeting, despite earlier intelligence warning of a possible attack.

Videos from the scene showed blood stains, suspected bullet shells and injured victims, although casualties have not been officially confirmed.

The attack came just 48 hours after six people were killed during an attack on Ovie Omo-Agege's campaign convoy in Delta State, which is now under police investigation.

Fresh violence has hit the campaign of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) after suspected political thugs allegedly attacked the party's campaign convoy and campaign office in Benin City, Edo State, on Wednesday.

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The incident happened just hours before the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was expected to arrive in Benin for a town hall meeting with supporters.

The latest attack came shortly after the NDC raised an alarm, claiming it had received intelligence that some people were planning to disrupt the event.

Speaking earlier, the Edo State Coordinator of the party's campaign council, John Yakubu, said the party was aware of the alleged plot while members were preparing to leave their campaign office to receive Obi at the airport.

Despite the warning, the party insisted it would continue with its plans and urged security agencies to ensure adequate protection around the venue.

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Videos circulating online after the incident showed blood stains inside vehicles believed to be part of the campaign convoy. Some clips also showed what appeared to be spent bullet shells scattered across the floor of the party's campaign office.

BREAKING: Popular Edo-born political critic, Albert Obazee, has raised the alarm after thugs reportedly att@cked NDC supporters this afternoon along Benin Airport Road while they were waiting for the arrival of NDC presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi. https://t.co/0EEcwu1UX5 — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) November 25, 2026

Another disturbing video, which is too graphic to publish, showed an injured man covered in blood while medical personnel attended to him at a hospital. The exact number of casualties has not yet been officially confirmed.

The incident comes barely 48 hours after another deadly attack involving the same political party in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

During Monday's campaign event, the convoy of former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, who is the NDC's senatorial candidate for Delta Central, came under attack.

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According to preliminary police findings, six people were killed, while several others sustained injuries. Omo-Agege reportedly escaped without harm.

Following the deadly violence, the Delta State Police Command invited Omo-Agege and six other individuals for questioning as part of its ongoing investigation.

Police spokesperson Bright Edafe, in a statement released on Tuesday, said the invitations were necessary to help investigators establish exactly what happened during the violence.

"Omo-Agege is expected to appear on Thursday at 11 a.m., while Egbo has been invited for 2 p.m. on the same day," the statement said.

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Others invited by the police include Gowon Egoide, former chairman of Uduere Quarters; Onoriode Oneya, the current youth chairman of Uduere Community; Edirin Wokode Ewhubare; Erukaye Egoide; and Tony Gabon Mevowovo.