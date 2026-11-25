A Michigan court sentences 41-year-old Jennifer Lynn Goodall to life in prison for the fatal shooting of her 23-year-old boyfriend, Chase Hunter Hoyt

A Michigan court sentences 41-year-old Jennifer Lynn Goodall to life in prison for the fatal shooting of her 23-year-old boyfriend, Chase Hunter Hoyt

41-year-old woman gets life sentence after killing her 23-year-old boyfriend during domestic dispute

Jennifer Lynn Goodall, 41, has been sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of her 23-year-old boyfriend, Chase Hunter Hoyt. The fatal shooting occurred during a domestic dispute at their Port Huron home in front of an 11-year-old child.

Jennifer Lynn Goodall, 41, was sentenced to life in prison for murdering her 23-year-old boyfriend, Chase Hunter Hoyt.

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Hoyt was shot during a domestic dispute at their Port Huron home on September 3, 2025.

An 11-year-old child witnessed the shooting but was not physically harmed.

Goodall was convicted of first-degree murder, felony firearm and purchasing a pistol without a licence.

A court in the United States has sentenced a 41-year-old woman, Jennifer Lynn Goodall, to life in prison after she was found guilty of murdering her 23-year-old boyfriend, Chase Hunter Hoyt, during a domestic dispute.

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The incident happened on the night of September 3, 2025, inside the couple's home in Port Huron, Michigan, but the court has now handed down its final judgment.

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Goodall was convicted of first-degree murder, felony firearm possession, and purchasing a pistol without a licence after a jury found her guilty last month.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at a home near 10th Avenue and Washington Avenue at about 11:20 p.m.

When they got to the house, they found Hoyt lying inside with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

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An 11-year-old child was also inside the home when the shooting happened. Thankfully, the child was not physically injured, but investigators confirmed the child witnessed the incident.

Police arrested Goodall at the scene without further incident.

Hoyt was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors tried to save his life. Sadly, he later died from the gunshot wound.

Following an investigation, prosecutors charged Goodall with first-degree murder, felony firearm and illegally purchasing the handgun used in the shooting.

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A jury eventually found her guilty on all counts.

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On Friday, a judge sentenced the 41-year-old to life imprisonment for the murder conviction, bringing the high-profile domestic violence case to an end.

The case has drawn attention because of the age difference between the couple and the fact that an 11-year-old child witnessed the fatal shooting.