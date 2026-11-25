American woman stranded in Enugu after relocating to Nigeria to meet younger husband begs for money to rent apartment

Sparrow Ladi, an American woman who moved to Enugu to live with her younger Nigerian husband, is appealing for donations to rent an apartment after running out of savings due to hospitalizations and local unemployment.

Sparrow Ladi says her US savings have run out since relocating to Nigeria.

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She and her younger Nigerian husband are staying at her sister-in-law’s house in Enugu.

She says two hospitalisations and a lack of jobs have worsened their financial situation.

The couple are seeking donations to rent an apartment, but the amount needed remains unclear.

An American woman living in Enugu State with her younger Nigerian husband has appealed to the public for financial assistance, saying the money she brought from the United States after relocating to Nigeria has run out.

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The woman, who identifies herself as Sparrow Ladi on Instagram, made the appeal in a video shared on social media, where she explained that she and her husband are currently staying at her sister-in-law’s house because they cannot afford to rent their own apartment.

According to her, their accommodation situation is uncertain, as they could be asked to leave the house at any time.

In a separate report on her appeal, Sparrow said she had exhausted her savings after experiencing health challenges that required her to be hospitalised twice since moving to Nigeria.

She also complained about the difficulty of finding employment in Enugu, saying the lack of job opportunities had made it difficult for her to earn money and support herself.

AMERICAN WOMAN LIVING IN NIGERIA SEEKS FINANCIAL HELP TO RENT A HOME https://t.co/hGtTi5dO0l — newstridez (@newstridez) November 24, 2026

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Her appeal was also featured in a livestream with her Nigerian husband, who was present as she spoke about their financial difficulties and need for accommodation.

Sparrow said she saw nothing wrong with asking people for financial assistance, arguing that individuals in the United States and other parts of the world also solicit donations online for different needs.

She appealed to anyone willing to help to contribute towards securing an apartment for the couple.

The American woman also addressed allegations of fraud, describing herself as a professional matchmaker and insisting that she had never scammed anyone. She maintained that people who had previously used her matchmaking services could attest to her integrity.

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Her appeal has generated reactions online, with some social media users expressing sympathy and encouraging people to assist her, while others questioned her decision to relocate to Nigeria without a stable source of income.

Some commenters also questioned the couple’s financial circumstances and debated who should be responsible for providing for the household. However, Sparrow reportedly said her husband was also unemployed, describing the difficulty of finding work in Enugu as a challenge affecting them both.

The reports have not established how long the couple have been in Nigeria, the exact amount they need to secure accommodation or whether they have received any donations since making the appeal.