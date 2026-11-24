Four people were killed during a campaign event for former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege in Delta State. The attack has triggered conflicting accusations between rival political factions and an indefinite curfew in Ughelli North.

Gunmen opened fire during an NDC campaign rally for Ovie Omo-Agege in Delta State, with his campaign reporting four deaths.

Omo-Agege said the attackers shouted his name and tried to kill him, but his DSS escorts protected him.

Ughelli North chairman Jaro Egbo denied involvement and claimed three of his supporters were killed in the violence.

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Four people were killed when gunmen opened fire on the campaign team of former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege in Delta State on Monday, according to his campaign. A local government chairman, whom the campaign blames, denies involvement and says three of his own supporters died.

Omo-Agege, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Delta Central in the 2027 Senate election, was addressing supporters in Uduere community, in Ughelli North Local Government Area, when the shooting broke out. His campaign organisation, in a statement by media adviser Sunny Areh, described it as an assassination attempt and said he was not hit.

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, Omo-Agege said the gunmen struck within about five minutes of him beginning to speak and shouted his name, saying they wanted to kill him. He credited his DSS escorts with saving his life. He put the number of injured at about 15, some critically, a figure police have not confirmed.

Omo Agege

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The campaign named two of the dead as aides Moses Anaughe, a former commissioner at the Federal Character Commission, and Akima Efemena Umukoro. It said the shooting was targeted, not a clash between rival supporters.

The campaign accused Ughelli North Council Chairman Jaro Egbo of leading the attackers on the orders of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, alleged that police were present with several vehicles but didn't intervene, and asked the Inspector-General of Police to take over the investigation.

Egbo, an APC chieftain, denied involvement, saying he was away when the shooting began and learnt of it afterwards. He told Vanguard the trouble started over a community hall in Uduere that he said had been booked for his own event for residents, and that the NDC team carried on near his supporters.

The attack took place on Monday in Delta State

He alleged that someone from Omo-Agege's entourage shot at his supporters at close range, killing three, and he demanded Omo-Agege's arrest. No independent evidence for either version has been produced. The Delta APC also accused the NDC of stoking the violence.

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The death tolls haven't been reconciled, and it is not clear whether Egbo's three overlap with the four the campaign reported. Egbo named a man he called "Akima" as the shooter, while some reports say the person he blames was later shot dead.

The Delta State Government, through Secretary to the State Government Kingsley Emu, imposed an indefinite dusk-to-dawn curfew across Ughelli North from Monday, 23 November. It denied any link to the governor, called for an impartial investigation, and warned against assigning blame before the facts are known. Emu said anyone found to have taken part in, sponsored or facilitated the attack would face the law.