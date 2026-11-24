Urhobo youth leader Akima Efemena Umukoro poses for a photo before he is killed in the Delta State political attack

Urhobo youth leader Akima Efemena Umukoro poses for a photo before he is killed in the Delta State political attack

Man celebrated his newborn six months ago, now Nigerians are mourning him after deadly Delta attack

Urhobo youth leader Akima Efemena Umukoro was killed during a political campaign attack in Delta State, leaving behind a six-month-old child. His emotional viral post celebrating fatherhood has fueled widespread grief and calls for justice across Nigeria.

Akima Efemena Umukoro, an Urhobo youth leader and human rights activist, was killed during a political attack in Delta State.

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The attack happened during a campaign event involving former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, who escaped unhurt, while four others were reportedly injured.

Umukoro had welcomed his first child just six months ago, and his emotional post about witnessing his wife's labour has gone viral after his death.

Nigerians have flooded social media with tributes, grief and calls for justice over the killing.

A post shared by slain Urhobo youth leader and human rights activist, Akima Efemena Umukoro, just six months after welcoming his first child has left many Nigerians emotional following his death in Delta State.

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Umukoro was among those reportedly killed after gunmen attacked supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) during a campaign event involving former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area, on Monday.

According to a statement by Omo-Agege's media adviser, Sunny Areh, armed men allegedly opened fire on the former deputy senate president's convoy at close range while he was addressing supporters who had gathered to welcome him.

Areh said Omo-Agege escaped unhurt, but four other persons sustained critical injuries during the attack.

One of those killed was Umukoro, whose death has sparked outrage and an outpouring of grief online.

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His emotional post about becoming a father breaks hearts

Sad 😢 💔 Urhobo youth leader and human rights activist, Comrade Umukoro Efemena, who was sh@t de@d after thugs opened fire on NDC supporters in Delta State welcomed a child six months ago 💔 https://t.co/SOanf3gUTb — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) November 24, 2026

On May 15, Umukoro announced the birth of his son in a touching post on X (formerly Twitter), where he reflected on watching his wife endure labour.

He wrote: "My Prince is here, mother and child in good health."

He continued: "Women are the heroes and keepers of life.

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From 1cm to 10cm dilation, I stood firmly beside her through every painful minute that almost felt like a whole year suspended in time between hope and fear.

Indeed, women are heroes. They carry the deepest pains of this world in silence and strength.

I watched my beautiful wife grumble and tremble in agony, entering a realm where shame no longer existed. She tore off her clothes, choosing nakedness as though in that vulnerable state she found the strength to fight a battle nature designed only for mothers.

Every single minute mattered to us. I kept staring at my phone, counting contractions, wishing with all my heart that I could take the pain away from her. But each time I thought the worst had passed, the pain returned even harder. And there I was... helpless, watching the woman I love fight a war I could not fight for her.

How does one endure pain without knowing its limits? How does a human body survive waves of agony with no certainty of when relief will finally come?

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Today, I understand motherhood differently. Women are not just life-givers, they are warriors clothed in grace, carrying pain beyond explanation just to bring life into the world.

Congratulations to me and my family. A new comrade is here!"

The post has resurfaced after news of his death, with many saying it made the tragedy even more painful, especially knowing he leaves behind a six-month-old child.

Nigerians react

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Nigerians mourned Akima Efemena Umukoro on X, with many expressing heartbreak over the six-month-old baby he left behind

Many Nigerians took to X to mourn Umukoro and react to the killing.

@VictorManjul wrote: "Reading this message about his wife even makes this thing heavier 😭💔"

@diipodipe posted: "Don't die in their war…. Una no dey hear!

Both the Delta North APC and NDC are a bunch of idiots.

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When the red cap-wearing NDC supporters were wielding cutlasses last week and stoking violence, everyone was happy.

The 'rig and die' mantra would definitely instigate trouble.

You can't set the rules and suddenly claim the game is unfair.

NDC should have borrowed a leaf from Osun State's Accord party by educating the electorates to man the polling unit after voting, set up their gadgets for evidence gathering, ensure that all votes are counted, and confirm before leaving the polling unit.

You can NOT win a game of violence against a party with the backing of state actors."

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Another user, @luvingking, wrote: "Now, his journey as a fatherless child begins. What an evil world, what an evil APC."

Meanwhile, @MrBiggie_0 called for an international investigation, writing:

"@IntlCrimCourt, ACT NOW.

The APC government must be held accountable for the violence and killings of innocent Nigerians.

Investigate this killing and prosecute everyone responsible.

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A young father and activist has been taken, leaving behind a six month old baby.

WE DEMAND JUSTICE."