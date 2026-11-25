Seven-Up Bottling Company is rewarding Nigerians with ₦800 million through its Pepsi Agba Baller Promo

What if your next bottle of Pepsi came with more than just refreshment? What if it gave you an opportunity to win amazing cash prizes?

Well, that is exactly what Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC) is bringing to the table with the exciting Pepsi Agba Baller Promo .

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With a whopping ₦800 million cash prize pool up for grabs, Pepsi is turning everyday purchases into opportunities for consumers to win big. Whether you are a Pepsi lover or prefer other Seven-Up Bottling Company beverages, there’s a chance for everyone to get in on the excitement and become an Agba Baller.

But before you start imagining what you would do with your winnings, let's get you familiar with the promotion, how it works, and what you need to do to participate.

What is The Pepsi Agba Baller Promo All About

The Pepsi Agba Baller Promo is a consumer reward campaign by Seven-Up Bottling Company, designed to reward its customers with exciting opportunities to win cash prizes. Running from November 2nd, 2026, to January 3rd, 2027, the campaign features an impressive ₦800 million cash prize pool, with different cash prizes available throughout the promotional period.

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And here’s something you might find interesting: the promotion isn't limited to Pepsi alone! The promotion isn't exclusive to Pepsi! Consumers can also participate through other eligible Seven-Up Bottling Company products with a yellow cover. This means there are more opportunities to get in on the action than you might think. With so many opportunities to win, becoming an Agba Baller might be easier than you think.

How Can You Become an Agba Baller?

Your journey to becoming an Agba Baller begins with purchasing an eligible Seven-Up Bottling Company beverage carrying the special yellow promotional cover.

Here's your step-by-step guide: Buy a participating Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC) product with the special yellow promotional cover. Check underneath the cover for your unique promotional code. Dial *7022# on your mobile phone or scan the QR code on the product label or communication materials. Follow the instructions to submit your code and complete your entry.

Once your code has been successfully validated, you're in the running for the applicable prize draws!

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Let's Talk About the ₦800 Million Up for Grabs!

Now, this is the part that makes the campaign even more exciting. Pepsi has put together different prize categories, giving eligible consumers several opportunities to win.

Here's what you stand a chance to take home:

Win Every Minute: One winner emerges every minute between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

Daily Millionaires: Four winners receive ₦1 million each every day.

Weekly Mega Jackpot: A winner emerges at the ₦10 million weekly mega jackpot every Sunday live draw by 8pm on the Pepsi Naija Instagram page @pepsi_naija

With these exciting rewards available, the Pepsi Agba Baller Promo is giving consumers plenty of reasons to participate.

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What Happens When You Win?

Winners will be notified through 0700 134 1104 and will also receive a confirmation SMS. To confirm your win, you can check the winners' list and verify prizes at www.pepsiagbaballerpromo.com .

Winning is exciting, but knowing how to claim your prize is equally important.

How Minute Winners Can Claim Their Prizes

Participants who win the minute-by-minute cash prizes will receive an SMS or email confirming their win, with instructions on how to claim their rewards. The participants must be at least 18 years old and meet the campaign's eligibility requirements for prize redemption.

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Minute winners can claim their prizes through either of two options:

Option A: USSD

Dial *7022#. Select Option 3, Claim Your Prize. Follow the prompts to complete the process. Once your details have been verified, payment will be made within five days.

Option B: Website

Visit www.pepsiagbaballerpromo.com . Click Claim Your Prize on the homepage. Enter your phone number, NIN and bank account number. Once your details have been verified, payment will be made within five days.

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You can also visit www.pepsiagbaballerpromo.com ⁠ to check the winners' list, access campaign updates, and find additional information.

Before You Join, Here's What You Should Know

The promotion runs from November 2nd, 2026, to January 3, 2027.

It is available in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Osun, Ekiti, Kogi, Niger and Ondo States.

Only eligible products carrying the special yellow promotional covers from Seven-Up Bottling Company qualify

Each unique promotional code can only be used once.

Participants must satisfy the campaign's verification requirements before claiming prizes.

Your Next Big Win Could Start With a Bottle!

With over ₦250 million in cash prizes already won by more than 17,000 consumers , the Pepsi Agba Baller Promo is creating exciting opportunities for consumers to drink more and win.

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So, the next time you reach for your favourite beverage, look out for the special yellow promotional cover. Follow the participation steps, submit your code and who knows? You could be celebrating your very own Agba Baller moment!

For enquiries, call 0805 690 0900 or 0806 690 0900, or email support@pepsiagbaballerpromo.com. Follow @pepsi_naija and @sbc_nigeria for campaign updates and winner announcements.